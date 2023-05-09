The Public Theatre of Kentucky is bringing the ladies of Sugarbaker & Associates to the modern age.
The theater begins showings of Linda Bloodworth-Thomason’s “Designing Women: The Play” this week, catching up with the characters from the classic sitcom to see how they fare in the present day.
“I grew up watching it and really loving it, especially the four stars of the show,” said Amber Turner, the theater’s producing artistic director.
Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo and Charlene are a few years older now and deeply divided over America’s political and cultural issues. The partners at Sugarbaker are wrestling with the decision to sell the Atlanta-based interior design firm, all set against the backdrop of the 2020 election.
“The women have very interesting takes on the world and life. They’re very humorous,” Turner said. “They’re also very ahead of their time and progressive, and that’s what made the show so beloved in the first place.”
The ladies will touch on everything from COVID-19 quarantines, social media and political parties to the Kardashians and butt implants, tackling each topic through a comedic lens.
“I think people will come and see a lot of what we went through in 2020 and also they’ll see a little bit of themselves and their friends,” Turner said.
Turner will play the role of Suzanne Sugarbaker, the former beauty queen and vain younger sibling to company president Julia.
“They do make a lot of jokes at Suzanne’s expense, but at the heart of it, I think that Suzanne is actually a very kind person, she’s charming, she’s sweet,” Turner said. “And she really does care about people, even though the things coming out of her mouth don’t always correlate with that.”
PTK’s production will mark first time the show has played in Kentucky. The theater has the blessing of the TV show’s producer.
“We had heard about Linda Bloodworth-Thomason writing a new script in 2020 and we actually went to see it in Atlanta,” Turner said. “...We actually spoke to Harry Thomason and they decided that we would be a great place to (show) the Kentucky premiere of ‘Designing Women.’ ”
For those who haven’t seen the original sitcom, which ran for seven seasons from 1986 to 1993, the play may still evoke familial nostalgia.
“It’s like sitting around your living room listening to your aunts and your mother and your grandmother having a conversation when they think no one else is listening,” Turner said.
Auditions took place in February, and rehearsals kicked off in March. Turner said the theater company will be working on the play “right up until we open on Thursday.”
Turner said the show has an R rating due to language and adult themes and audience members 18 years and older is advised.
Fans can catch showings on May 11-14, 18 and 20. The final showing is on Sunday, May 21. Tickets can be purchased online at ptkbg.org for $25 plus fees, and prices increase at the door.