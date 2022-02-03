As threats of ice closed schools and businesses Thursday and Friday, local officials urged residents to use caution if venturing out.
Up to a quarter of an inch of ice was projected Thursday afternoon to strike areas of southcentral Kentucky. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt said cabinet workers were ready to respond.
But Watt said consistent rain Thursday made it impossible to salt roadways.
“Icy conditions are one of the worst things we can face as a transportation cabinet whose job it is to clear the roads,” Watt said. “If we get a coating of ice on the roads – that’s a big problem. We tend to have to be more reactive than proactive. Typically, we put it (salt) down before the storm system moves into the area. With this storm being rain first, we were not able to do that.”
But Watt said crews have spent the majority of the week preparing equipment and monitoring the weather forecast.
Watt also said there are several factors that come into play in determining how quickly salt will get rid of ice accumulation on roadways.
“Icy conditions are the worst for motorists to be driving on,” he added. “Ice storms not only impact road conditions, but they impact tree lines and power lines. Our crews have to go out and respond to debris removal to clear the roads. During a storm like this, we are all hands on deck to keep the community as safe as we can.”
Western Kentucky University announced Thursday morning all campuses will be closed and classes canceled Friday. The university closed early at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in preparation for the storm.
Warren Rural Electric Co-Op Corp. Director of Communications and Public Relations Kim Phelps said Thursday workers were on standby ready to respond to any outages in the county.
While she said this storm shouldn’t nearly be as impactful as the ice storm that struck the region in 2009, residents should be prepared for outages due to downed power lines.
“More than anything, make sure you have an emergency preparedness kit,” Phelps said. “Make sure your phones are charged and you have gas in your car. Also, know where the manual release lever for your garage door is.”
Phelps also talked about the importance of generator safety. She said generators should never be used indoors, and they need to be a safe distance from the house.
“Make sure you keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed,” Phelps added. “We always say to use flashlights during power outages. Candles can be a bit dangerous.”
Phelps said residents can report an outage by calling 899-604-4321, by texting #out to 85700 or by using the SmartHub app.
She said the website, www.wrecc.com, will have a regularly updated outage map, and any outages will also be posted on the organization’s social media pages.
Outages can be reported to BGMU by calling 270-782-4302 or by visiting www.bgmu.com.