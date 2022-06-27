In another life, the former Save-A-Lot at 348 College St. offered customers rows of colorful produce and walls of groceries. Now, the location is primed to help small businesses find their footing.
The Bowling Green City Commission on Tuesday approved an agreement between the city, Houchens Industries and Live the Dream Development to renovate the former grocery store into an incubator for small businesses owned by disadvantaged populations.
Businesses helmed by women, minorities and low-income persons could operate out of the building for up to four years, learning the ropes and finding their respective niches in the community.
The goal is to house up to six businesses at once and the list of potential residents is currently being compiled.
POP-UP, the People’s Opportunity Program for Underserved Populations, a program under Live the Dream Development, would recommend businesses to the incubator’s board for approval.
Live the Dream and POP-UP are holding meetings to further flesh out the project’s details as the incubator is still in its early stages. Renovations to the property’s interior and exterior still need to be completed.
Abraham Williams, executive director of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, said the incubator already expects to host a restaurant, a bakery and a salon.
Williams told commissioners POP-UP provided “opportunity and the tools,” but external factors made it difficult for small businesses to take the next steps.
“Most of the time when they try to start a small business, it’s so hard to find reasonable rents,” Williams said.
Thus, the need for an incubator.
Williams said the easy part was coming up with the idea – the hard part was finding a building. By the “grace of God and a whole lot of other folks,” Houchens Industries agreed to provide the property, located in the heart of the city’s Shake Rag community, he said.
Williams made reference to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s hope for the nation’s disadvantaged populations to overcome. The incubator is one way to help the process along.
“It’s coming to the good of our community,” Williams said. “We’re not fighting each other. We’re holding each other’s hands and we are pulling each other up.”
Dawn Bolton, small business development consultant for POP-UP, said the project is more than just a physical space.
“We are teaching them all the essentials,” Bolton said, which includes how to file for an LLC and how to balance healthy checking, savings and business bank accounts.
In terms of total funds, the city is putting up $1 million, Houchens Industries is providing the building along with $500,000 and the project will receive $600,000 from the state of Kentucky thanks in part to state Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, who “went to bat” for the project when it came time to distribute American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Wilson said he hopes the project will have some money left over for operational costs once it has been renovated. He recalls seeing the building sitting empty and unused for more than a decade.
Western Kentucky University has its own small business accelerator that supports operations looking to penetrate national markets. Jeff Hook, director of the Center for Research and Development and the WKU Small Business Accelerator, is glad the city is adding another resource for owners.
“We’re excited to hear that’s going to move forward, that to me is additional resources in the community to support startup and early stage businesses,” Hook said.
Ultimately, projects like WKU’s accelerator and the coming incubator will create jobs to entice recent graduates to stay in town.
“The more business opportunities that are here, the more likely we are to retain talent in the region,” Hook said. It “keeps people graduating from school from leaving and finding opportunities elsewhere.”
Wilson is likewise optimistic about the project.
“Those folks may never have an opportunity to get into WKU’s accelerator, but we know that small business is the backbone of our economy and our nation, and what better hand can you offer them than a place where they can start a business and nurture it,” Wilson said.