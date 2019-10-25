Ahead of Election Day next month, two political commentators on opposite sides of the spectrum met Thursday at Western Kentucky University to wrestle with the outcome of the high-profile Kentucky governor’s race, which polling suggests could go either way.
Although he acknowledged the advantage Republican Gov. Matt Bevin possesses while running in a state that went heavily for President Donald Trump in 2016, Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones insisted Bevin has one key weakness: “He’s a jerk.”
“Matt Bevin is so unliked and is so hated that he might find a way to lose,” said Jones, who described himself as a progressive Democrat. “(Bevin’s) biggest mistake, to be quite frank with you, is his personality.”
On the other hand, CNN contributor and political columnist Scott Jennings said Bevin could benefit from Trump supporters eager to protest congressional impeachment proceedings by flocking to the polls and by facing a Democratic opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear, who has aligned himself too closely with national Democrats.
He compared the issue to the support conservatives threw behind Bevin to oppose gay marriage in 2015, when Rowan County’s clerk denied a court order to issue marriage licenses to gay couples.
“The spark this time is likely Trump-related and it’s likely impeachment-related,” said Jennings, a former campaign adviser to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and a partner at the Louisville-based public relations firm RunSwitch PR.
Both agreed the Nov. 5 election will likely be decisive for Democrats’ viability going forward in Kentucky.
“If we don’t win this one, I’m not sure when we’re winning,” Jones said.
Both men spoke at a question-and-answer session hosted by WKU’s Political Science Department. It’s part of a project to get students more engaged in politics, political science professor Joel Turner said.
“We feel like when we get young people more engaged in the process, then politicians will pay more attention to them. Their participation will be more meaningful,” Turner said.
Turner acted as a moderator during the discussion, putting questions to Jennings and Jones.
Students also got the opportunity to ask questions toward the end of the event.
Discussion topics touched not just on the gubernatorial race, but on the race for attorney general and other state offices, Democrats vying for the nomination in the 2020 presidential race and Jones’ possible challenge against McConnell, who’s up for reelection in 2020.
Jones is currently on a tour to visit all of Kentucky’s 120 counties as he writes a new book, “Mitch, Please!” Asked at one point by Turner about a possible Senate run, Jones said he was still considering running and plans to reach a decision in the coming weeks.
At times, however, Jones seemed to be field testing a campaign message against McConnell, a Republican who has been in office for more than 30 years.
“If I end up running for Senate, my message is, ‘You know what? You like Trump. I don’t, but we both hate Mitch McConnell,’ ” Jones said.
Jones labelled McConnell unpopular, described him as “Darth Vader” and a shrewd political operator emblematic of “everything that’s wrong with politics.”
He also had words for potential Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot who announced her Senate campaign against McConnell in July.
“The Democrats, in their infinite wisdom in Washington, decided they would pick the candidate that should run against him. Her name is Amy McGrath,” Jones said.
Jones deemed McGrath a “very nice person” with a respectable record of military service but contended “she can’t win.”
“Because of that, we have to look at other ways,” Jones said.
He called defeating McConnell “the greatest upset in the history of the Senate.”
“That’s why I’m considering it, because if Mitch McConnell were to lose in 2020 it would change United States politics,” he said.
Jennings called Jones’ notion of beating McConnell a “pipe dream,” especially with Trump in the Senate majority leader’s corner. He also argued that, even without a Republican president to campaign for him, McConnell would be formidable, noting that he handily defeated Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes in 2014.
Still, Jones insisted on a candidate running against McConnell as an outsider “like Trump did.”
“Here’s what you have to do, you have to say ‘He is the embodiment of what’s wrong with Washington. I’m going to be different.’ You have to be an outsider,” Jones said. “You have to do to Mitch (McConnell) what Donald Trump did to Hillary Clinton.”
