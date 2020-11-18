A man suspected of shooting a deputy in Breckinridge County was shot and killed by police early Wednesday in Hart County after a pursuit.
According to Kentucky State Police, KSP Post 4 was contacted by the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to assist in attempting to locate a suspect who shot the deputy during a traffic stop.
An investigation determined that the suspected shooter ran from the scene after the incident and stole a truck, which was located traveling through Grayson County shortly after midnight Wednesday.
A chase ensued, during which the driver of the truck fired multiple shots at law enforcement, according to KSP.
The pursuit continued into Hart County, where the truck left the road north of Bonnieville.
The driver, James Horton, 42, of Clarkson, left the truck with a firearm and was shot by a trooper, according to KSP.
The deputy who was shot in Breckinridge County was flown to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
