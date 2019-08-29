Two people were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit in Logan County.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies attempted to stop a Pontiac G3 driven by Brian Hadden, 43, of Auburn, who was the subject of active warrants.
Hadden fled from police during a pursuit that continued for several miles until he stopped his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Hadden was arrested on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A passenger, Chelsea Hazel, 29, of Hopkinsville, was arrested on active warrants out of Warren County.
