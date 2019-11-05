A Nashville woman was arrested Monday after a pursuit on Interstate 65.
A Kentucky State Police trooper in Warren County observed a 2009 Chevrolet Impala traveling about 93 mph and stopped the vehicle at the 31-mile marker in the southbound lane, an arrest citation said.
The driver, Amber Will, 23, told police the car belonged to her boyfriend and was not insured. She then produced a Kentucky driver's license that was suspended, according to the citation.
The trooper told Will the vehicle would be towed and, while walking back to the cruiser, the Impala sped away, reaching speeds of 110 mph, the citation said.
The car exited at the 22-mile marker and got back on I-65 heading northbound, then exited at the 26-mile marker and continued east before turning onto Hill Road, stopping at the dead end.
Will was arrested without further incident and told police she had shot up heroin and meth about 1 1/2 hours earlier, according to her citation.
Will told police a container with syringes was in her vehicle and later said she fled from police because she did not want her car towed and wanted to get back home, her citation said.
Will was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, speeding, reckless driving, operating on a suspended license and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.
She was placed in Warren County Regional Jail under a $5,000 cash bond.
