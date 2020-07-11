Even before Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandate last week that Kentuckians wear masks in public as coronavirus cases surge, the push for mask wearing has taken on new intensity.
From Tom Hanks to Mitch McConnell, the message is simple: wear a mask to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
There is a “universal push to put the mask on and save lives,” said Matt Hunt, Barren River District Health Department director. “It’s an easy way” to slow the spread of the virus that has claimed more than 130,000 lives across the country.
As virus cases continue to spike across the country to record levels, cities and states across the country – from Nashville to Cincinnati to now dozens of states – have made public mask wearing mandatory.
Celebrities from Hanks, who recovered from his bout with the virus, to politicians like the Senate majority leader have been pushing for mask wearing.
“The single most important thing we can do to protect our friends and family is to wear a mask,” McConnell said last week.
But there continues to be resistance on the part of many to wearing a mask, despite the near universal studies that show mask wearing reduces transmission of the virus.
Hunt said the refusal to wear masks by many can be “discouraging,” but the department will “continue to spread the message.”
Even before Beshear’s executive order, many businesses and governments made wearing masks mandatory, including at the Warren County Courthouse, which reopened last week.
The mandate to wear masks at the courthouse “has been going well,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “People understand when they come into a public place they will have to wear a mask.”
Those who refuse are “not going to come in and expose our employees,” he said.
Buchanon said wearing masks has health and economic advantages: “Mask wearing is imperative if we want to stay open. It’s unfortunate so many people are ignoring it,” he said.
Wearing a mask “protects the other person,” he said, adding that those who refuse are “simply being disrespectful of others and show a reckless disregard” for the health of others. They are “infringing on everyone else’s right to stay healthy," he said.
Some of the reluctance to wear a mask seems to stem from the misinformation that masks are not useful in stopping spread of the virus – but hundreds of studies have confirmed that masks do help decrease the chance of infection.
While private citizens cannot require others to wear masks, some local residents are using social media to share information about places where masks are – and are not – being worn.
The “Safe Places to Partronize in Bowling Green, KY” Facebook group has about 2,000 followers, who share their experiences in visiting local establishments.
Buchanon said he hopes the push for mask wearing will be successful.
“If we ignore the risk, we are just being foolish,” he said, adding that wearing a face mask while in public is a “small thing to do that can have a huge impact.”
