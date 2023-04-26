Each April, Donate Life America's National Donate Life Month is observed to bring awareness to the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.
Currently, there are more than 100,000 people on the waiting list for lifesaving organ transplants.
"If you go to Donate Life America's website, you can quickly see that a person is added to to the waiting list for organs every nine minutes," said Georgena Brackett, system health information management director for Med Center Health. "Seventeen die each day waiting for an organ transplant."
The national system will make matches to the waiting list based on blood type, body type, tissue type, time on wait list and donor distance.
"Race, income, sexual orientation, gender identity, income and celebrity and social status are never considered when it comes to organ donation," she said.
She said that just one organ, eye and tissue donor can save and heal more than 75 lives.
To bring additional focus to the importance of organ donation, April 14 was observed as National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.
And while April is just one month, the issue of organ donation awareness is one that is critical "365 days a year," she said.
"We have multiple staff within our organization that work on awareness every day," Brackett said. "From our marketing department to our EMS department, they are sending out information to help people understand how to register as an organ and tissue donor."
She said registering is as simple as visiting donatelife.net and clicking on the green "Register to be a Donor" bar at the top of the screen.
"After you select that, put in your demographic information and it will tell you if you are already registered as a donor or if you are able to register at this point," she said.
Brackett said there are several misconceptions about organ donation.
"Most people think of hearts and other organs when they think of organ donation," she said. "But eye and tissue donations are needed just as much and can be used to help burn victims."
Brackett also stressed the importance of living donations and said if a person is a match for someone in need of a kidney, then they are able to donate their kidney as a living donor.
"And sometimes people wonder that, if you are a registered donor, does that change how you are cared for as a patient," she said. "Of course, saving a patient's life absolutely comes first. Only in cases where a person is declared clinically dead is organ donation an option."
And there is no cost to the donor's family for donations, she said.
Another common misconception is whether a person's age or medical conditions play a role in the ability to be an organ donor.
"People of all ages and medical histories can absolutely become donors and your medical condition at the time of death determines what organs can be donated," Brackett said.