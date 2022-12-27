When Heather Streible moved back to Cave City eight years ago to start a family screenprinting business, the only other stores open downtown were antique shops. The downtown Roy Dickey Reynolds park hadn’t been updated since her childhood. The once thriving tourist town had become stagnant.
But now, Streible is the president of the Business Leaders Development Group, a two-year-old nonprofit made up of about 20 small business owners committed to revitalizing Cave City. There are 14 businesses on Main Street, most of which BLDG had a hand in establishing.
And the BLDG’s first major project was a 2021 renovation of the downtown park, complete with new fencing, equipment, mulching and landscaping. Streible can see the park from her business, Replica Screenprinting.
“There’s nothing better than seeing a bunch of kids laughing and giggling,” she said. “Every day, I can hear the kids playing and they love it. I mean, they could not wait for us to finish.”
While the BLDG was borne out of the community’s desire for a park renovation, the network it created has extended beyond the park project to other revitalization projects.
None of it would have been possible without Leticia Cline, a Cave City native now completing a term as a city council member after losing the 2022 mayoral race by 60 votes.
Cline is somewhat of a controversial figure in Cave City. A former motorcycle racer and Playboy model, she returned to her hometown in 2018 to recover from a knee injury caused by a run-in with bison.
“I didn’t plan on staying, but my mom needed help with my grandma and I was like, ‘Well, if I’m going to stay here and there’s nothing to do, I’m going to start making stuff to do, start building the town I wanted to live in,’ ” Cline said. “Then people that have the same vision came out of the woodwork because they were there, they just didn’t have anyone that was really interested in the growth.”
Cline began buying vacant buildings on Main Street and renovating them. She started Smiley’s Garage, a free community motorcycle repair shop named after her late father, opened The Dive, the only dive bar in the area, and remodeled the old two-story Ace Theater to house four businesses, including a boutique and a coffee shop owned by Cline’s sister.
When Cline opened the bar, Streible told her that they needed to get together to build the BLDG, a “powerhouse” group that could get together and find ways to bring Cave City “back on the map.”
“My dream was to have a group of people, small businesses that actually wanted to work together and to empower each other and network and just be a sounding board, and I didn’t have that,” Streible said. “Tourism is a huge part of Cave City, but a lot of the tourism is out towards the Mammoth Cave area, and we don’t have a lot of activities to bring people downtown Cave City and so we thought well, that’s where we need to start.”
Cline knows the power of tourism, as someone whose family has made a living off of cave tourism for generations with their rock gift shop.
But she said she ran into opposition when she tried to update ordinances, start new projects and get funding for initiatives she thought would bring growth to Cave City after being elected to the city council in 2020.
“I get voted down for a lot of things. It’s been nearly impossible because we have the same people that have been in there for 30 and 40 years. So I’m one vote and that’s been difficult,” Cline said.
“I’ve never in my life been more fought to do something good or had so many obstacles, but I have a good group. There’s been great responses from some people and then there’s been just some really bad responses from others. I don’t understand it.”
City Councilmember Steve Pedigo said that Cline became known for her vocal personality.
“A lot of them didn’t like her,” he said. “She was outspoken.”
Cline said that she thinks that Cave City’s stagnation wasn’t because Cave City residents were apathetic about change and growth, but rather because the leaders in government never changed, and residents didn’t realize that they had a say.
“I always say we’re generations deep of living off the government dollar in some of these small towns because it is hard to make a living wage if you have children, but we’re also generations deep of suppression,” Cline said.
“A lot of the people there don’t realize that they have a say in the way that our tax dollars are spent, or that they can ask questions at city council meetings, and they can do those things. So they just have become complacent, out of thinking that they don’t have a voice.”
While her city council experience was frustrating, Cline said that the BLDG has the resources to continue its work whether or not she’s supported politically.
“I don’t know in two years if I’ll run for council again, but I’m gonna keep trying to change Cave City,” she said. “In that meantime, I’m not giving up on it.”
Cline and Streible want to make Cave City a destination center again, and for that, they need people to invest in the remaining vacant buildings on Main Street. The more businesses downtown, the more attractive Cave City will be to tourists who will inevitably pass through to get food or gas on their way from Mammoth Cave and the interstate, Cline said.
“It’s like, how do we capture them to come here and stay and to come back and tell other people to come back?” she said. “That’s our strategy – let’s just build a better community and then that’ll turn into tourism eventually.”
Their strategy led to Cars and Coffee, an all-day event the first Saturday every month from April to October that attracts thousands of car collectors to Cave City to hang out and check out the local businesses. The event brings in $20,000 to $25,000 in local direct and indirect sales each Saturday and attracts investors in vacant buildings, Cline said.
“People who collect cars have money,” she said.
It’s been successful; investors from Bowling Green just bought two big properties downtown for an apartment complex and two retail spaces and other investors are planning to establish a boutique hotel including a distillery and tasting room restaurant on the corridor from the interstate to downtown Cave City.
“That will bring in people that are living downtown, are walking downtown and investing their money downtown and throughout the area,” Cline said. “Within the next year, it will change everything.”
While the BLDG is not the only group involved in Cave City’s revitalization, it’s played “an integral part in bringing it back to life,” said Gina Lyon, Chamber of Commerce president.
“If you look at all communities in southcentral Kentucky, there has been a movement away from downtown, and we’re starting to see that change,” Lyon said. “I think that everybody in the community thinks that revitalization of downtown is important. I think the things that they have done have been good.”
It’s empowering to have a group of like-minded people who want to make Cave City known for more than a “sleepy town” in cave country, but for its good school system or its great community of people, Streible said.
“It used to be when you said, ‘Well, I live in Cave City, people would be like, ‘Where’s that?’ but especially with the Cars and Coffee event, people are talking about us all over the state,” she said. “That’s really cool to see.”