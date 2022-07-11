Kentucky farmers had to rebuild facilities and fencing and make up for lost livestock after the December tornadoes and work to protect crops and livestock from drought this summer. In the future, they will face even more dire circumstances, as aging farmers retire and development threatens the best farmland.
Facing these hurdles won’t be easy, but Kentucky farmers have adapted to adversity with innovation, and they will continue to do so, Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles said Tuesday in an interview with the Daily News.
The most pressing issue of late is the drought. Despite recent rains, the damage has already been done. The excessive heat and lack of water have inhibited pollination, which will reduce crop yields even if there is adequate rain for the remainder of the year, Quarles said.
In many cases, Kentucky is better off than other states, since farmers began utilizing conservation practices like cover crops and a focus on soil health decades earlier than the rest of the country.
“Farming is one of the few occupations where you can do everything right, but it just takes one bad weather incident, whether it be a tornado or drought or flood, to wipe out your progress,” Quarles said.
This season’s corn crop is currently suffering the most. While it’s too early to tell, there may also be a hay shortage, which would be disastrous as more than half of Kentucky’s cash receipts come from livestock that depend on hay. As nationwide inflation continues, farmers’ wallets are also taking constant hits.
Another issue is an aging farm worker population.
In Kentucky, the average farmer is 62, near retirement age. In 2021, there weren’t enough workers to strip all of the available tobacco.
While 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs are leading the way, acting as incubators for students who may be interested in agriculture careers, there is a lot of work still to be done, Quarles said.
“One of the biggest issues we see, despite these programs, is that farmland is expensive, especially right here in Warren County,” he said. “Warren County has a lot of growth, and for a young producer who doesn’t have the ability to inherit land, it can be cost prohibitive.”
The Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy is working to reduce entry barriers with low-interest loans and programs like Homegrown by Heroes that help veterans get involved with farming.
Farmland prices are rising partially because of a recent migration from urban to rural areas. The associated development could also pose a threat to Kentucky agriculture’s future.
A recent report found that by 2040, Kentucky stands to lose more than 450,000 acres of farmland, 7,000 jobs and $183 million in agricultural economic output if current trends of rural sprawl, paving and aging farm worker populations continue.
Quarles said that to reverse that trajectory, Kentucky needs to invest in smart growth as more people migrate from urban to rural areas.
“How do solar developments affect farmland production? Or is the best farmland being developed versus the more marginal farmland?” Quarles asked. “There’s a lot of stress put on our environmental productivity, which means there’s a lot of profit to be made. But at the same time, in the next 20 or 30 years in America, there is going to have to be a conversation about how we feed our nation and feed the world while at the same time having enough room for growth.”
Kentucky is part of one of the safest, most abundant food supply systems in the world, Quarles said, but before recent supply chain shocks arising from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, not everybody realized how important it was to protect its farmland.
With 2% of the world’s population feeding 98%, many don’t understand what it takes to get food on their plate.
“Because of that lack of understanding, we have to spend a lot of time educating people about the basics of farming, that food doesn’t just magically show up at a grocery store,” Quarles said.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has many programs to address the growing number of obstacles facing agriculture.
These include adding more livestock processing facilities in Kentucky, promoting smarter rural growth, bringing local agricultural products and education into schools and offering mental health resources to farmers.
“Agriculture is going to transform in ways we can’t predict in the next generation. we’re going to be affected by technology and the digitization of the industry,” Quarles said.
