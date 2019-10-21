Current job title: Warren County Public Schools nutrition and dining director.
Hometown: Morgantown.
Family: My husband, Scott, and I will be married 30 years this December. We have two children, Audrey and Mason. Audrey works with Fruit of the Loom and is soon to be married to Chris Hood in December. Mason is a sophomore at Western Kentucky University, majoring in political science and history.
The one thing no one knows about me is … in high school, I was a puppeteer in my church youth program! I always say that when I retire, I would like to work with the Kids on the Block!
My dream job is … I think I am working in my dream job! I am passionate about making sure children have food to nourish their bodies to learn and grow. I love working with adults and children, and my career has allowed me to do both!
My first job was … working at the Hollywood Sandwich Shop in Morgantown. I also had the opportunity to wear a referee uniform at Foot Locker during college.
The best advice I ever got was … to be who you are in every situation. This was from one of my college professors. He said that if you are a different person in different situations, you soon forget who you really are.
My hero (and why) is … My mom, Jane Smith! She is the most kind, giving woman that I know. She is strong in her beliefs and dedication to our family and community. She is always doing for others and never thinks of herself. That doesn’t mean that she wasn’t strict with me and my sisters growing up. I can remember curfews dad and mom set for us! We could only go out one night during the weekend and had to be home at 10:30 p.m. We always went to church Sunday morning, Sunday evening and on Wednesday nights. She created the Christian foundation for me, and I am so grateful to her.
The part of my job I could do without is … paperwork. I try to spend as much time as I can in our schools, but sometimes the paperwork takes over.
If I could do it all over again … I would do everything the same. I think every job through the years prepared me for my current position as director. I love my job! I know that sounds cliche, but I really have a passion for the people I work with! Our WCPS staff is made up of caring individuals who want only the best for kids! I don’t want to be anywhere else!
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my cellphone. I like to stay connected.
The best meal I ever had was … I love food, so this is a hard question! I think the answer would be our family Thanksgiving meal! Everyone brings the same thing every year, and we get to enjoy eating my uncle Weymouth’s homemade dressing and noodles he makes from scratch.
At the top of my bucket list is … to travel and eat at as many Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” that I can find.
