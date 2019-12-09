Current job title: Attorney – associate at The Simpson Firm.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: My amazing wife, Lindsey Smith, with a little girl due in January; my parents, Pam and Tony Beliles; and my brothers – Jarrod and his wife, Lisa Beliles, and their children Dawson, Dylan, and Brooke; and Chase and his wife, Lindsay Beliles.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... if nobody knows it by now, I am going to follow advice I often give and plead the fifth on this one!
My dream job is ... I have wanted to be an attorney since the second grade, but being a video game reviewer/tester/player and getting paid for it seems like a pretty good gig to me.
My first job was ... bagger/cashier at Houchens grocery stores. I wish part-timers would have gotten in on that ESOP!
The best advice I ever got was ... your word and name mean something!
My hero is ... as cliché as it is, it would have to be my mother! She is the most selfless person I know, and anyone who meets her loves her. She dedicated her life to raising her three sons, and I am beyond grateful and proud to be her son!
If I could do it all over again, I would ... have never stopped taking piano lessons!
Part of my job I could do without is ... seeing good people self-destruct. As an attorney who focuses mainly on criminal defense, it is always hard to see someone self-destructing from whatever may be going on in their life. With that said, nothing is more rewarding than seeing someone stop that cycle and change their lives.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my cellphone. Is this a trick question? It’s cellphone for everyone now, isn’t it?
The best meal I ever had was ... too many great meals and memories to pick just one. One of my best friends, Michael Moore, who is a teacher at Warren Central, always says “that was the best meal ever” after each meal he eats with friends or family. I think he has it figured out!
At the top of my bucket list is ... to become a father. Thanks to Lindsey, that will be happening sooner than later. I also love to travel! I would love to go to every continent and to as many countries as I possibly could. I went on two study abroad trips with Dr. Roger Murphy while at Western Kentucky University that changed my life. There are so many other places I want to go.
