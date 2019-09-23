Current job title: Director of food service operations at Bowling Green Independent School District.
Hometown: Americus, Ga.
Family: David, husband; Daniella, 9-year-old daughter; and David Jr., 4-year-old son.
The one thing no one knows about me is … I can actually be very shy, which is kind of hard to believe. I don’t meet a stranger, but there are certain times that I have to recharge.
My dream job is … what I’m doing right now.
My first job was … a cashier at Harveys grocery store in Americus.
The best advice I ever got was … allowing yourself to have grace.
My hero is … anyone who can show compassion to another human being.
The part of my job I could do without is … the enormous amount of paperwork.
If I could do it all over again … I would probably not change a whole lot. All of my experiences brought me to where I am today. I feel like I am right where God wants me to be.
The one I thing I always carry with me is … the reason why I’m doing what I do, which is my family and fulfilling God’s purpose in my life.
The best meal I ever had was … my grandmother’s cooking – anything she’s ever made.
At the top of my bucket list is … to visit Europe one day. I love European history.
