Current job title: Mayor of Smiths Grove and owner/operator of On-Duty Wrecker Service in Smiths Grove.
Hometown: Smiths Grove.
Family: Wife, Diane, and daughter, Emily; Blizze, our Great Pyrenees dog; and other four-legged critters.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I do like to find time to relax and enjoy life.
My dream job is ... I am on track to fulfill the dreams I had when I graduated from Warren East High School in 1984. I have worked at a welding service, retired from the Bowling Green Fire Department and currently I’m running a towing/wrecker service.
My first job was ... mowing yards with a push mower in Smiths Grove.
The best advice I ever got was ... keep on track with goals set and try to be courteous, polite and respectful to others, always.
My hero (and why) is ... my father. He guided me through so much, and I still want to ask his guidance often, but he passed away four years ago.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would have started with the towing/wrecker service much sooner in life.
The part of my job I could do without is ... seeing people with hardships, whether due to their needs of my towing service or residents of Smiths Grove who need help, and not being able to come up with a complete fix to their problems.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my good ol’ cellphone (not a smartphone), for work purposes.
Best meal I ever had was ... this is a tough one because of how much I like food, but Mama’s cooking is hard to beat.
At the top of my bucket list is ... totally retire from working jobs and spend much of my time with family, pets and model trains.
