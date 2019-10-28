Current job title: Director of collections and curator for National Corvette Museum.
Hometown: Saint Charles, Mich.
Family: Wife Christine Bobco, parents Kevin and Donna Moore and sister Dana Raymond.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I am a collector of neckties and bow ties. My collection contains around 100 ties ranging from the 1940s to the present day. I actually wear some of them, but others I keep just as a part of the collection.
My dream job is ... wow, I don’t know that I have a true dream job. However, I believe I have a dream career. Since childhood I have been obsessed with the automobile and its history. For a long time I wasn’t sure how I could build on that passion. I was fortunate to stumble into a museum studies program in college that led me to a history professor who would change my mind about history and what a career in history could look like. That is what led me to the career I have today.
My first job was ... working in my father’s antique/classic car restoration shop in my hometown.
The best advice I ever got was ... that history is not about memorizing names, dates, numbers or anything else. History books are written so we don’t have to memorize names, dates and such. History is about understanding what events have occurred in the past and understanding how those events and their outcomes have impacted the world we live in today. Being able to make those connections and understand the impact is what makes a good historian. This is the advice that made me change my major in college from chemistry to history.
My hero (and why) is ... my mentor in objects conservation, Malcolm. He is someone who knows no limits and is always willing to learn something new and tackle any challenge. He taught me to never fear something you don’t know or understand; rather, you should study it, learn everything about it, then tackle the challenge.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would like to figure out a way to meet my wife much earlier in life. We only met in passing a few times starting in 2011 and didn’t truly get to know each other until 2015. We have been married just over a year now, but I wish I could say we were on 10 years.
The part of my job I could do without is ... the lack of human interaction. As a historian of technology, I recognize that things like email and text messages are an advancement for communication (especially long distance), but they have brought about a business culture that, in my opinion, lacks a key element of human interaction that helps you truly understand the people you are working with and for.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... oddly, a key chain tag from the first set of keys ever given to me at a job. It is a small round brass tag that was on my first set of keys to the conservation department at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Mich. I guess, to me, it symbolizes my first major step in the career I enjoy so much today.
Best meal I ever had was ... there are so many. I love food and love trying new foods whenever I travel. The one meal that sticks out in my mind is a home-cooked lamb roast with homemade mint jelly that I enjoyed with Clive Chapman (son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman) and his family at their home in England. Not only was the meal delicious, but the hospitality of the Chapman family was beyond compare. To me, the atmosphere during a meal can make or break it.
At the top of my bucket list is ... visiting the towns where my ancestors came from in Scotland and Italy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.