Current job title: Citizen information specialist at Bowling Green Public Works Department.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: Twin 2-year-olds, Colson and Riley, and 4-year-old Maddox.
The one thing no one knows about me ... is I used to keep the Sunday Comics insert from the paper. I probably had a couple of years’ worth of them.
My dream job is ... a history teacher.
My first job was ... to deliver the Country Peddler around the Cave Mill Road neighborhood.
The best advice I ever got was ... it’s OK to say no.
My hero (and why) is ... Dolly Parton, I love how unapologetically happy and positive she always is. I love happy people and she’s always happy and bringing happiness to others.
If I could do it all over again ... I’d try to be less future focused and live more for the moment.
The part of my job I could do without is ... my office is always freezing.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my cellphone, I can’t imagine how I’d do the job without it.
Best meal I ever had was ... my mamaw’s spaghetti and meatballs. I’m the only person in my family with the recipe.
At the top of my bucket list is ... a multiweek European vacation to see all the rich historical sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.