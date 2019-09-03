Current job title: Secretary and marketing manager at Guarantee Pest Control and member of City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
Hometown: Burkesville.
Family: Husband Kevin, assembly leader at Bendix; and a yorkie-poo, Jersey (age 6).
The one thing no one knows about me is … I was the first female to become a certified pest control technician with Guarantee Pest Control.
My dream job is … I’m blessed enough to already be doing my dream job. But if my boss now was to ever retire, I would love to become a wedding/event planner with no budget.
My first job was … Capps Pharmacy in Burkesville, now called Cumberland County RX.
The best advice I ever got was … No matter where I go or what I do, never forget WHO I am and WHOSE I am.
My hero (and why) is … I honestly don’t think I could name just one person as my hero. I have a few people who I really look up to and admire. They have been great examples for me and always encouraged me, pushed me and loved me even when I felt unlovable. If you make me pick one, I would probably say Rachel Joy Scott. She was the first victim of the Columbine High School massacre in 1999. She left an amazing legacy and testimony! #betheone
The part of my job I could do without is … I am so blessed to work with the best people in the world. Jimmy, my boss, encourages me and challenges me daily. He makes everyone feel like family. I get to be involved with the community as much as I want. I can’t say I would change a thing about my job, except the heating and cooling. I would prefer it be 85-90 whereas everyone else needs it 72-73.
The one thing I always carry with me is … my cellular device! #BUGusANYTIME
Best meal I ever had was … I’m a really picky eater, so it’s usually chicken and fries, or tuna for me. For the past two years I’ve camped out on Campbell Lane for the Hope for the Homeless event sponsored by the Realtors Association. On Saturday mornings, Jimmy Blankenship cooks breakfast for us and these flat biscuits (that’s what I call them) with grape jelly and a piece of bacon will have you questioning Chef Gordon Ramsay’s skills on “Hell’s Kitchen!”
At the top of my bucket list is … to be on “Family Feud.”
