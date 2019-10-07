Current job title: Executive director of CASA of South Central Kentucky.
Hometown: Hadley.
Family: As a Warren County native, I always feel like I am one degree from being related to everyone in Bowling Green.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I was almost a nanny for Richard Davis of “Flip this House” (A&E) and “The Real Deal” (TLC) fame. He flew me down to Charleston to meet and spend the weekend with him and his family, but in the end, I opted not to leave my beloved Bowling Green.
My dream job is ... I am very fortunate to have my dream job! I have been executive director of CASA (court-appointed special advocates) of South Central Kentucky for just over four years. Even though I have been able to see tremendous growth and momentum at CASA over the last several years, I look forward to seeing what the next five, 10, 20 years will bring to the organization and all of the vulnerable children who need our services. Oh, and I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t encourage others to learn more about the CASA mission and consider being a voice and advocate for a child in the family court system – www.CASAofSCK.org/volunteer.
My first job was ... when I was 13 or 14 years old, I ran my own concession stand at the Hadley Baseball Park right up the street from my house. I had it all – Crockpot hotdogs, Double Bubble, Blow Pops, nacho cheese.
The best advice I ever got was ... “Define success your way.”
My hero (and why) is ... I owe so much to my Mom and my Granny. My Mom was young and single when she had me. She worked very hard to give me a great life, and I know she gave up a lot of her own early dreams to make sure I got to live out mine. My Granny has always been my spirit animal … Southern sass, smart, direct, decisive. I couldn’t have asked for two better examples of strong, yet different, females to look up to and have as my heroes.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would go to more concerts! I love music and concerts. I have been fortunate to go to many great ones over the years, but there are so many musicians I still want to see that either are too old to tour, have passed on or have become recluses. My motto is and will always be, “Spend the money, buy the ticket!”
The part of my job I could do without is ... STRESS. This seems like an obvious answer to me. Anyone who works in the nonprofit world knows that it be a roller-coaster ride! Lots of great highs and a few low blows. Thankfully, I have a great staff, board members and CASA volunteer advocates who support me and our mission day in and day out to keep the ship sailing smoothly and making sure we continue to grow and advocate for more kids every year.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... lipstick. My Granny taught me that you can always use a little color.
Best meal I ever had was ... I don’t think a great meal is just about the food. I recently turned 40, and I had the pleasure of taking a long weekend road trip with some of my favorite girlfriends to Asheville, N.C. I had a wonderful 40th birthday that included a jazz trio singing happy birthday to me, attending the renowned Orange Peel for a concert and getting to eat at the highly recommended Lobster Trap. It was an amazing dinner with the most amazing lobster roll, lobster mac and cheese, oysters on the half shell and tasty libations, but having my Squad girls there to celebrate a milestone year for me in a very cool and quirky town made it even more memorable and special.
At the top of my bucket list is ... just to travel more, in general. I’m looking forward to a trip to Italy in the fall that I’ve been planning for quite some time, but I also want to do more to road trips in the U.S., particular out West and in the New England area (and specifically to hit Foxborough for a Patriots’ home game). I’ve also always said that I wanted to attend a football game at all of the SEC schools. So far, I’ve only marked off Vandy, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky off my list. In other news, I’m now accepting tickets to SEC football games.
