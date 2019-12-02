Current job title: Retired Kentucky Community and Technical College System professor. Since retirement, I work part time as an office manager of Shop at Home Carpets.
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: Married for 20 years to Kendall with two children, John Tyler, 19, and Kimber, 12.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I love all types of music, especially rap.
My dream job is ... my favorite job is volunteering.
My first job was ... my only job for 27 years was working at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. I started as a secretary and retired as a professor.
The best advice I ever got was ... the Golden Rule. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
My hero is ... all the military personnel. Them and their families sacrifice so much for America.
If I could do it all over again, I would ... not change a thing. I’ve made mistakes and learned from them. I’m grateful for every day the Lord gives me.
Part of my job I could do without is ... I love my job at Shop at Home Carpets and being Toys for Tots coordinator. I consider myself very blessed.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... pictures of my family. I treasure them.
The best meal I ever had was ... Italian. I love all of it.
At the top of my bucket list is ... to be able to volunteer or help others a little each day throughout the entire year.
