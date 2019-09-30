Current job title: Public Works director for Warren County
Hometown: Bowling Green.
Family: My wife, Whitney, and son, Kai.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I am a huge fan of “hair” metal music from the 1980s and early '90s. The bands had talent and the music was just fun. Plus, who doesn’t love neon clothes and big crazy hair?
My dream job is ... Anything involving classic and performance cars. I have always enjoyed the history of the muscle car era and have recently found relaxation in working on my own vehicles.
My first job was ... Team sports sales associate at All About Sports, which was located where Afni is now. I was 15 years old, but the manager hired me based on a promise I would have a reliable ride to work until I got my driver’s license.
The best advice I ever got was ... If you are going to do something, do your best to do it right. My dad told me that when I was about 9 years old and was being taught the proper way to mow a yard.
My hero (and why) is ... my mom, Becky. As I have gotten older I have realized all the hard work and sacrifice she put in so that I had everything I needed and most of the things I wanted. She has always been there to give advice or just listen and will go out of her way to help when needed. She is responsible for a great deal of my work ethic, character and success.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would have spent less time in high school and college working. I wish I would have given more time to friendships and fun before the responsibilities of life became a priority.
The part of my job I could do without is ... not always being able to quickly resolve a citizen’s concern or need. Warren County is a great place to live and because of this more and more folks are choosing to call it home. With growth comes challenges. Whether it be needed road improvements, assistance with drainage issues or help navigating building and development processes, our office strives to provide the best service possible; however, sometimes things move a little slower than both parties would like.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... I really don’t have anything I don’t leave home without. I frequently leave the office without my keys, coffee, sunglasses, etc.
Best meal I ever had was ... Shrimp and grits from Sullivan’s on Sullivan’s Island, S.C. Actually, nothing on the menu is bad!
At the top of my bucket list is ... Drive Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica, taking time to stop at as many little diners and gas stations as possible. Nowadays, we are in such a hurry to get from point A to B that we often overlook the enjoyment of the drive itself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.