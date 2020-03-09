Current job title: Associate professor of sociology at Western Kentucky University.
Hometown: I don’t really have one. I was born in Queens, N.Y., but moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla., when I was 2 and lived there until I was 16 (but never really felt at home there). I moved to Rockland County, N.Y., for two years and then moved to Albany, N.Y., for college. I probably felt most “at home” in Albany. I’ve also lived in Bowling Green, Ohio, for five years during graduate school and Savannah, Ga., for three years before moving to Bowling Green.
Family: I have an amazing, handsome husband, David. We are celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary this year and I am so grateful for his love, support and friendship. We have two beautiful children, Tristan is 7 and Tenley will be 5 later this month. They are both smart, funny, kind and so sweet, especially to each other. Tristan is athletic and will always be my baby and Tenley is independent, sassy and thoughtful – the world better look out for her when she grows up!
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I think I missed my calling as a ballroom dancer.
My dream job is ... my current job. I’m one of those lucky people who knew what I wanted to do and who gets to do what I love.
My first job was ... at Lady Footlocker when I was 16.
The best advice I ever got was ... treat grad school like a job. That helped me find work/life balance that I have been able to carry with me into my career.
My hero (and why) is ... my dad. He made a lot of mistakes in his life, but he always owned up to them and learned from them. He was kind and generous. He was a jack of all trades (he would say master of none, but I disagree) – he could build anything, fix anything, sell anything, play any instrument, sing any song. ... He could even sew and cut hair. He had a tough exterior but really was just a big softie, especially when it came to my sister and I. He always showed how much he loved us and how proud he was of us. He died 61/2 years ago, and I miss him every day.
If I could do it all over again, I … would have been a hardcore, competitive cheerleader. I cheered from eighth grade to my sophomore year of college but never competitively and it is one thing I have always wanted to do.
The part of my job I could do without is ... bureaucracy, lack of funding from the state.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... the love and support of my family and friends. I know that I have people in my corner to cheer me on or to lean on during hard times.
The best meal I ever had was ... Indian food from a little restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh.
At the top of my bucket list is ... a tie between visiting all 50 states and taking a stunt driving class.
