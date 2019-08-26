Current job title: Executive director or the George and Cynthia Nichols Intercultural Student Engagement Center & WKU TRIO programs.
Hometown: Franklin.
Family members: Shawn Sales (husband), Seth Sales (son) and Kiah Sales (daughter).
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I highly value ALONE time.
My dream job is ... president of a historically black college.
My first job was ... cashier at Save-a-Lot grocery store.
The best advice I ever got was ... trust God.
My heroes (and why) are ... My parents – they taught me how to trust God and loved me unconditionally.
If I could do it all over again, I ... would have saved more money.
The part of my job I could do without is ... those who doubt what we can do together.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my phone.
The best meal I ever had was ... in Cancun, Mexico.
At the top of my bucket list is ... to go to Vegas – going in September.
