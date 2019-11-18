Current job title: Program developer at The Center for Gifted Studies at Western Kentucky University.
Hometown: Bowling Green, Mo., which is a small farming community 70 miles from St. Louis.
Family: Husband, Sam; grown children Susan and Tim; and four amazing, adorable grandchildren.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I can’t think of an answer for this one.
My dream job is … working with children and teachers to help them learn as much as they can and be the best that they can. I had this dream job for 19 years at Cumberland Trace Elementary School.
My first job was … picking weeds out of bean fields in the hot Missouri sun. I was paid 10 cents a row.
The best advice I ever got was ... “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm!” by Ralph Waldo Emerson. I placed this quote on the wall of every classroom in which I taught.
My heroes (and why) are … teachers – preschool through postsecondary. They have the most important job in the world – educating students for the future. They need our support and our encouragement and we need to fund public education so they are paid better and have the resources needed to meet the wide range of needs that are in their classrooms every day.
If I could do it all over again ... I would have learned a second language in school. I am so impressed with students who speak two, three, four or more languages!
The part of my job I could do without is … I like all parts of my job. I work part time at The Center for Gifted Studies at WKU. I get to do the important work of preparing teachers to identify and serve gifted students and I have wonderful colleagues with whom to work.
The one thing I always carry with me is … a smile and a positive attitude.
The best meal I ever had was … my mother was a fabulous cook. One of my favorite meals was her delicious meatloaf with fresh corn on the cob, lima beans and sliced tomatoes fresh from her big garden. Add one of her homemade yeast rolls with fresh churned butter, a slice of her made-from-scratch German chocolate cake, and a scoop of homemade ice cream straight from the hand-cranked ice cream freezer and you have a most delicious meal!
At the top of my bucket list is ... travel to Budapest, Hungary, and visit a former exchange student who spent time with us 30 years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.