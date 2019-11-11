Weather Alert

...SLICK SPOTS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND TOMORROW MORNING... .A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON USHERING IN MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES BY THIS EVENING. ONGOING RAIN WILL CHANGE OVER TO SNOW THIS EVENING FROM NORTH TO SOUTH WITH SOUTHERN INDIANA SEEING THE CHANGEOVER BY SUNSET AND THEN MUCH OF NORTHERN KENTUCKY SEEING THE CHANGEOVER THIS EVENING. WHILE TEMPERATURES WILL SHARPLY FALL THIS EVENING, THE WARM GROUND TEMPERATURES WILL LAG BEHIND BY SEVERAL HOURS. THE SNOW THIS EVENING MAY FALL HEAVY ENOUGH AT TIMES TO COVER ROAD SURFACES TEMPORARILY. HOWEVER, MUCH OF THE ACCUMULATION WILL MAINLY BE FOUND ON ELEVATED AND GRASSY SURFACES. AS THE PRECIPITATION ENDS AFTER MIDNIGHT, RESIDUAL MOISTURE ON THE ROADWAYS MAY REFREEZE. OVERPASSES AND BRIDGES WILL BE THE FIRST TO SEE IMPACTS SINCE THEY HAVE MUCH MORE EXPOSURE TO THE COLD AIR. THE REFREEZING ON THE ROADWAYS MAY BE OFFSET DUE TO STRONG NORTHWESTERLY WINDS THAT WILL BE SEEN BEHIND THE FRONT. NORTHWEST WINDS OF 10-15 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 25-30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE AND WILL HELP DRY OFF THE ROADS. HOWEVER, IN AREAS THAT ARE SHELTERED FROM THE WIND, ICY SPOTS MAY BE FOUND LATE TONIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES. &&