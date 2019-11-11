Current job title: Sports information director emeritus (retired) and historian, Western Kentucky University athletics; part time since 2002.
Hometown: I was born in Louisville but grew up in Greenville, which I consider my hometown.
Family: My wife, Tricia (a retired nurse), and I have two adult children, daughter Sara and son Trey.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... good question, but, sorry, my life is pretty much an open book.
My dream job is ... exactly what I have been involved in with Hilltopper athletics since 1966. However, if forced to choose another option, it would probably be the same sort of work but on the PGA Tour.
My first job was ... I delivered the Louisville Times newspaper in Greenville while in junior high school and put a lot of miles on my Western Flyer!
The best advice I ever got was ... my mentor at WKU, Ed Given, when he left the university in 1978, advised me to: 1) get involved with my peers on a national basis (through College Sports Information Directors of America) and 2) use the phone and the mail to respond to requests ASAP on a daily basis.
My hero (and why) is ... my mother. My father passed away when I was 6 and mother did a remarkable job with very limited resources, devoting her life to my younger sister and me, and seeing that we were fed, clothed, housed and got a college education (without graduating with debt).
If I could do it all over again ... I really don’t think I would change a thing. I have been blessed with a loving family; I have loved my career (I guess that’s why I remain actively involved at my age); and I love being a part of a great university and a great community. What more could I ask for?
The part of my job I could do without is ... I never worked “hard,” but I did work “long” hours. The inability to spend as much time as I would have liked with my family was a factor in my decision to retire a bit early and go part time in 2002.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a writing utensil. You can always find something to write on, but you cannot always find something to write with.
Best meal I ever had was ... too many to mention, but I especially recall the following: a marvelous seafood place in Nag’s Head on North Carolina’s Outer Banks; a seafood place in Houston; a Cajun place, Prejeans, in Lafayette, La.; and, finally, my aunt Guiula’s table on Jason Ridge Road in Todd County – what a tremendous country cook she was!
At the top of my bucket list is ... I have only two “hobbies”: Hilltopper athletics and family history. I hope someday to visit the villages and towns in Germany, Scotland, England and Ireland that my ancestors left to come to America in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.
