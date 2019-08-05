Current job title: Attorney.
Hometown: Bowling Green, since I was 6 years old.
Family members: Terri Ann (wife); Margaret (32), daughter who lives in Nashville; and Ann Blair (29), who lives in Dallas.
The one thing no one knows about me is ... I am the judges chair for the Miss Kentucky Pageant. Few who have known me for very long would have predicted this. I do enjoy seeing young women grow, gain confidence and prosper.
My dream job is ... the one I have. I love what I do as much as any lawyer I know.
My first job was ... mowing yards in Springhill Subdivision for $3 per yard, $3.25 if trimming was required. I still mow my own yard and love doing it.
The best advice I ever got was ... from someone I never met. I enjoy Garrison Keillor from Prairie Home Companion. His motto is: “Be well, do good work and stay in touch.” Pretty simple, but good.
My heroes (and why) are ... I have many, but Stan Markham is one who I remember often.
He was one of my baseball coaches and had a phrase he used when he thought you were not giving proper effort. He would say, “Don’t you give up on me,” and then stare at you. The last time I heard it was 1976, and I can remember it well today.
I never wanted to disappoint him, and still don’t.
If I could do it all over again, I ... might have taken the job at the attorney general’s office when I was a young lawyer. It required moving to Frankfort, and my wife loved Bowling Green and didn’t want to move. We stayed. She was probably right, but I wonder what would have happened if we had made the move more toward a political life.
The part of my job I could do without is ... dealing with unreasonable people. I love what I do, and this happens only a small percentage of the time; however, working with unreasonable people probably clouds anyone’s job, not just mine.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... my “to do” list. I have kept one since I was in college and it is my way of trying to keep organized. The categories of my list have changed over time, but for the last three decades, or more, the list includes things to do at home, office, calls and garage.
The best meal I ever had was ... dinner at David Anderson’s home about 30 years ago, or more. He is a wonderful cook and I was his helper. We prepared a birthday dinner for my wife and had a few couples join us for the meal. The combination of a great meal with great friends made it memorable. David makes a sauce for red meat that is divine. You should ask for his recipe.
At the top of my bucket list is ... seeing daughter Margaret married soon. She and her boyfriend, Ryan Richards, were engaged a few weeks ago. My youngest daughter, Ann Blair, was married last November to Ryan Housefield. Her wedding was a wonderful family celebration. Seeing both daughters married to good husbands is as rewarding as anything I can remember in my life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.