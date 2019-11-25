Current job title: Humane educator at Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
Hometown: I was born in Japan because my dad was in the Army, but throughout childhood I traveled and have always said there’s no place like the place I call home ... Bowling Green.
Family: Family is who makes you feel loved and supported. I am very fortunate to have a beautiful family, and I include in that my shelter/rescue family, because of all the people in the world, they understand the passion in me the most!
The one thing no one knows about me is ... nice try, that’s my secret to keep.
My dream job is ... Disney’s Animal Kingdom working with the animals and educating the public.
My first job was ... I am a born entrepreneur. Starting at 9 years old, I created my first job, including a business plan of selling bubble gum at school.
The best advice I ever got was ... spay/neuter your pets so you won’t be adding to the overpopulation problem we have in Kentucky.
My hero (and why) is ... anybody that gives selflessly to help the vulnerable and Reba McEntire.
If I could do it all over again, I … would have invested in Bowling Green property when it was cheap.
The part of my job I could do without is ... the disappointment in our state’s animal welfare laws.
The one thing I always carry with me is ... a slip leash, because you never know when you will come across a stray that needs help
Best meal I ever had was ... every meal I have at the “Paws for a Cause” benefit meal at Montana Grill.
At the top of my bucket list is ... drinking morning coffee with the giraffes at Disney’s Animal Kingdom lodge.
