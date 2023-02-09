Wednesday was one of the proudest moments of Kentucky Sen. Mike Wilson’s life.
He said so after the Kentucky Senate unanimously passed House Bill 2, a bill appropriating the final $16.63 million for the Bowling Green Veterans Center after 2022 construction bids came in way over budget.
Wilson, R-Bowling Green, is a veteran with over eight years of service in the Marines plus a couple years in active reserves. His constituents also kept asking for his help bringing the state’s fifth veterans center to Bowling Green.
One of them, a caretaker for a veteran, had to send their loved one to Tennessee because there wasn’t enough room in the Kentucky centers. Another local veteran had to go to the Radcliff center, near Fort Knox and far from Bowling Green.
Once the center opens in the next year or so, that will change for 60 veterans.
“It will be a place for people to have their veteran close to them when they are no longer able to care for them,” Wilson said.
The Bowling Green Veterans Center is three governors, six commissioners for veterans affairs and over a decade in the making, said Ray Biggerstaff, a veteran and former member of the Cumberland Trace chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
The project was originally expected to cost $30 million, with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contributing $19.5 million and the corresponding Kentucky department providing the rest.
But since the funds were first appropriated by the Kentucky legislature in 2017, $2.5 million in additional design costs and $16.63 million in inflated construction costs have added to the bill.
The original facility’s original 120-bed capacity has also been halved to 60 beds to meet budget. Wilson said he hopes that number can be increased in the future upon future federal allocations.
The groundbreaking for the 8,000-square-foot center, which will be built on 25 acres donated by administrators of the Kentucky Transpark industrial park, was held in November, before the legislature officially approved the additional funding.
“This was what I hoped would be a foregone conclusion,” said Kentucky State Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsburg. “I think the governor is ready for it and will sign it as soon as possible.”
Wilson said that they would never have gotten to this point without the veterans from the Cumberland Trace chapter who did the bulk of the work, including Biggerstaff, Bill Lytle and the late Col. Bob Spiller.
He said that the plan is to name the center after Spiller. Biggerstaff agrees, based on Spiller’s “total body of work,” in and out of his military service.
“He’s had a lifetime of efforts in Bowling Green,” Biggerstaff said.
Biggerstaff said that he looped in the Barren River Area Development District, which was integral to getting the project off the starting line.
He said that then-Executive Director Rodney Kirtley “opened the doors” for the veterans center by conducting the studies required to get a “certificate of need” that identified and justify the need for a center in Bowling Green.
“I just heard so many people complaining and talking about it, but nobody was putting the pieces together,” Biggerstaff said. “... You can plan, organize and advocate until you’re blue in the face. It all means nothing until you sit down and put in the work and put this proposal together.”
The findings of BRADD’s study were later affirmed by an audit by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, which found that Bowling Green was the place of most need in the state.
Several Cumberland Trace members worked with Mark Bowman, executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers, on the certificate of need application. There were so many rounds of edits and fine-tuning that by the time the application made it to the federal office, it was approved in less than a week.
That kind of turnaround is unheard of in the federal government, Biggerstaff said.
“I don’t think anything could have been any better,” he said. “It was really quite a journey, but we never quit or backed off.”
Now, the work is over, and the bill goes to Gov. Andy Beshear, who is expected to sign it into law.
“It’s taken a lot of people a long time to get here, but I think it’s something that all of us can look back on and be proud of,” Meredith said. “It was something where we were able to work not just in a bipartisan way, but really a nonpartisan way to get this done.”