Atlanta-based RaceTrac Petroleum plans to replace the vacant Days Inn property at 4617 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green with a RaceTrac-branded gas station and convenience store.
“RaceTrac recently purchased this property and intends to demolish the hotel in the near future to build a new RaceTrac location,” RaceTrac Communications Manager Megan Shannon confirmed in an email.
Warren County clerk’s office records show the Georgia corporation Pepperwood Inc. purchased the 5.39-acre property from the Shree Ganesh BG Inc. Kentucky corporation in January for $2.5 million.
Shree Ganesh BG Inc., whose president is Dharmesh Patel, had owned the property since Nov. 4, 2013, when it was purchased from South Central Hospitality Group.
Pepperwood has the same Atlanta address as the corporate headquarters for RaceTrac, which has filed both a demolition permit and a building permit for the property that is next door to Waffle House on Mel Browning Street.
The demolition permit calls for demolishing the hotel, pool and any accessory structures at a cost of $251,388. It lists the demolition size as 21,760 square feet.
One building permit on file with the city of Bowling Green indicates that RaceTrac plans to build two fueling canopies, one of 2,030 square feet and one of 6,534 square feet, at a total cost of about $200,000.
A separate building permit calls for construction of a 5,411-square-foot convenience store costing about $1 million.
While confirming those plans, Shannon said: “We do not have a set construction timeline at this moment.”
Shannon said a RaceTrac-branded gas station and convenience store being built in Elizabethtown will be the first RaceTrac location in Kentucky. RaceTrac is also the parent company for the RaceWay brand of gas stations.
According to the company’s website, RaceTrac operates more than 650 retail stores in 12 southeastern states under the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands.
Most RaceTracs feature 20 to 24 fueling stations and a convenience store of at least 5,000 square feet.
Shannon said new RaceTrac locations offer a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage items, including Swirl World frozen-dessert stations.
The RaceTrac will be replacing a hotel property that once had more than 60 guest rooms. According to the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Scottsville Road Days Inn has been closed since January.
The former Econolodge on Cumberland Trace Road was awarded the Days Inn & Suites flag in May.