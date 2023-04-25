In March 2022, Yvette Doan’s daughters, Heather, Hannah and Holly, were cleaning stalls in the family’s barn on their 15-acre Barren County horse farm when Doan heard what she thought was arguing.
What she heard was not an argument, but excitement from her daughters as they discussed plans for something “really big.”
That’s when the idea for the Racing for a Reason Foundation became a reality.
“They wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” Doan said.
The nonprofit provides funds raised for charitable purposes to other entities including, but not limited to, therapeutic riding and entities that better the lives of people in the community.
To benefit New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, Racing for a Reason, in partnership with Trailer Mart in Cave City, will have its first barrel racing competition Friday through Sunday at the Western Kentucky University L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center at 406 Elrod Road.
Gates will open at noon on Friday for competitors and races begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with a $10 gate fee. Children 6 and under will be admitted for free.
An awards ceremony will be held Sunday after the barrel race.
“When the girls told me their idea, I told them I thought it was awesome,” Doan said. “I told them that God’s not going to let us fail and we will make this work on a wing and a prayer.”
Doan, president of Racing for a Reason, said the original idea was to put on a barrel race at the local saddle club and give away a buckle to the open winner, with the proceeds going to a local nonprofit, group or organization.
But because of the amount of support from people and businesses in the community, they decided to reach out to a larger venue, so Doan, a WKU agriculture major, got in touch with Lindsay Meeks, the director of the Ag Center, and she agreed to let them have it there.
Doan said they plan to have a barrel race each year, choosing a new beneficiary for each race.
This year, they chose New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, a nonprofit that serves individuals with behavioral, emotional, mental and physical disabilities, enhancing their lives with the power of horses.
Doan said that choosing New Beginnings to receive this year’s proceeds was a “no brainer” and that she is happy to be able to help them out.
“Growing up, my mom always told me if you are in a position to help somebody and don’t help them, God knows,” she said. “And I just love the ladies at New Beginnings and the children there. It’s just so empowering to see those kids work with those 1,000 pound horses.”
Doan said she has had several sponsors reach out to help with the event, including Trailer Mart in Cave City.
When owners Jens and Tracy Thogerson heard about the event, they offered to donate a new two-horse bumper pull trailer to give away to the average open 1D winner at the event and Doan said they will donate trailers every year for the next five years.
Doan is also getting help from her husband’s company, Double J Concrete, which will donate a new Segway Ninebot as the prize for the average youth 1D winner.
Other prizes include buckles, saddle pads, hay bags, halters and gift certificates.
A food truck will also be set up, as well as a variety of vendor booths.
Saturday and Sunday exhibitions will be from 6 to 9:30 a.m. and the shows will not start before 10 a.m. The three classes competing are open, youth and peewee.
On Saturday before the show, students from New Beginnings will present a demonstration on what they do and they will help close the event during Sunday’s award presentation, giving out some of the awards.
For those interested in competing in the event or for more information, visit the group’s Facebook page, Racing for a Reason.