'The Lowdown Hoedown with Greg Martin' on Bowling Green's classic rock station, D93 WDNS-FM, celebrated its 18th anniversary with the host's idol, long-time friend and radio legend, Ron Britain, as a featured guest.
"...This is your 18th anniversary and we haven't said anything about it. Eighteen years of spreading joy and that's what it's all about man, I'm telling ya!" Britain exclaimed.
"I'm very blessed to have this station," Martin responded.
For more than three hours, the two discussed Britain's career starting in Glasgow and going on to conquer 72 percent of the radio audience in Cincinnati. During the course of his career Britain interviewed a roster of music icons who he subsequently hung out with. These artists included: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Cream, Frank Zappa, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.
"We could talk all week, we haven't went through three percent of Ron's stories," Martin said. Behind the scenes, Martin wrote a list of legends Britain shared the studio with in his inspiring work as Chicago's most popular personality on the AM dial at WCFL.
"When I listened to you back in the day, I never thought I would have met you. What happened people? I started doing a radio show....." Martin said.
In 1966, Britain, or The King B, started "The Subterranean Circus" at the rock-station debuting non-mainstream artists including Hendrix and an expanding repertoire of creativity like skits, scat singing and quirky characters. A couple years later, Martin found Britain's show with his GE tabletop radio in Edmonton, Ky. The radio could pick up three different stations across the country from the rural area.
"And for me, I'm very blessed to have you as a friend," Britain said. "We need more people like you. You're doing your thing, you're spreading joy and that's what I think I used to think I was doing--setting that joy in people's lives." Britain told him.
"18 years, I never get tired of doing this show," Martin said to listeners from across the mid-west calling in to talk. "A big thanks to Alan Cooper, Bryan and the staff here...and of course a lot of helpers along the way."
