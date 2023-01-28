The main theme of the 2023 Historic Railpark Train Museum campaign is titled “Light Up the Depot,” which harkens back to a much darker time for the historic L&N Depot which houses the museum.
The depot building, which saw tens of thousands of passengers walk through its doors for five decades starting in the 1920s, was abandoned for many years and headed for a date with a wrecking ball when a group of volunteers began the effort to save it in the early 1990s.
To kick off the long effort to restore the building in 1999, Operation PRIDE held a lighting ceremony at the Depot in December of that year, but only about half the lights came on.
It’s now time to finish the job, Railpark officials said at a Thursday luncheon to review the past year and announce goals for the year ahead.
The nonprofit museum aims to raise at least $105,000 in 2023 – the same amount Operation PRIDE paid for the building in 1993.
The Light Up the Depot event is slated for Nov. 30 and will feature lights on the Depot building and train cars for the Christmas season.
Looking back on 2022, event emcee Barbara Deeb reiterated that the underlying goal of all efforts was to “Protect and preserve what we have here at the Railpark ... it takes constant work.”
Funds raised by the museum in 2022 were used for Depot building and railcar renovations, including refurbishing the seats in the Towering Pines car.
The museum also became home in 2022 to a historic trolley, which will be used to ferry tourists to locations across the city.
The largest project on the Railpark’s 2023 drawing board is continued work on a structure to cover the many railcars on display at the museum to shield them from the weather and better protect them.
Some preliminary designs of the project were unveiled Thursday. The permitting, planning and approval process for the project is underway and could take as long as a year, said Railpark Executive Director Jamie Johnson. After a design is approved, a cost estimate will be available and the Railpark will start a capital campaign to fund it.
Other projects on the agenda for the coming year including restoring lamp posts, installing window shades in the grand lobby, continuing preservation and maintenance of the building, coating each railcar in a UV sealant and replacing the flooring in the WWII Army Hospital car and the segregated passenger car.