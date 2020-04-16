Like so many local businesses and nonprofits, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum has felt the financial burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The burden only grows by the day, with the RailPark already having to adjust for the loss of revenue during one of its traditionally profitable months.
“The timing of this probably could not have been more devastating for us and for tourism,” RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson said. “By the middle of March we start to see an uptrend in our tourism visitors. That is when spring break starts up north, so there is about a six-week spring break season and we were just starting to see it.”
Johnson said next to summer, the spring break season is the RailPark’s busiest time for tourism. Last March, the site had more than 2,600 visitors, but this year there were only 437 visitors before the RailPark closed.
Johnson said the RailPark experienced slower traffic even before bans of non-essential businesses by Gov. Andy Beshear, with an 83 percent downturn in traffic just for the month of March. Tours were down 72 percent.
“Our major forms of revenue are events, tours and rentals,” Johnson said. “Those are three main corners to our revenue and one of them was immediately cut down by over 72 percent. That was huge.”
The RailPark has tried to fill the void by offering virtual tours online.
The RailPark recently started an eight-week series that focuses on train cars, highlighting items of interest in each car. When pieced together, the videos nearly give the complete tour that is available in person.
The online series will expand April 30 when the RailPark will unveil an introductory video to kick off the next online series focusing on the interior of the museum.
“We are hoping that, No.1, people get a glimpse into us and they can look at something that is not talking about this pandemic and there is some educational value in there,” Johnson said. “Second, if we can stay connected with people through this and this is all over they can say, ‘I watched one of those videos and something they showed us in that Duncan Hines dining car. I want to go see that in person now.’ ”
In addition to tours, the RailPark generates revenue through rentals and events.
Johnson said the facility continues to adjust everything, proceeding under the assumption that it won’t be able to open in May. For the rentals, the RailPark is communicating with the affected parties 30 days out from the scheduled dates, with the option to get a refund or push the date later on the calendar.
The events are either being postponed or – in the case of Brunch in the Bunny, which coincided with Easter – canceled outright. Johnson said she won’t work on rescheduling postponed events until things are more certain. There is also the added challenge of not weighing down the schedule too much once things resume.
“While we are nonprofit and we certainly need funds to survive, we are not going to do it at the expense of holding an event where somebody is like, ‘Oh my gosh, there are 10 other events today. I don’t know which one to go to,’ ” Johnson said. “That is certainly not helpful to anyone. We are trying to be patient and be smart about how we do these things.”
The RailPark is hoping to recoup some losses through donations. It recently sent out a mass mailing encouraging past members to rejoin membership programs, and in January kicked off a 2020 campaign where they asked for $20 donations. There is also a link to donate to the RailPark’s website at historic railpark.com.
“I think people want to help at this time and I think the people that can give, want to give,” Johnson said. “We want to give them an opportunity to do that.”
Johnson said there is no official timetable on when the RailPark can reopen to the public.
“The reality of this is until our governor permits us to open back up, we are certainly not going to make any efforts in any way to try to open,” Johnson said. “We don’t even know if we are going to be one of the first businesses (to open). I don’t foresee them saying, ‘Well, everything is open.’ It’s going to be a transition is what I would expect.
“As it does transition, whatever we are allowed to do and we feel safe about getting back to then we will do that.”
Johnson said it would be a easier to weather the storm if the RailPark could be back in business in June. Adding tour revenue from June, July and August would let the RailPark survive the rest of the year.
“It’s one thing to have a stimulus package that helps us make payroll,” Johnson said. “The RailPark, we are a different animal from other nonprofits. We have overheard in ways that maybe other groups don’t. We have a building that is valued at $4 million. That means there is a lot of upkeep and maintenance on that building.
“Just because we don’t have money coming in the door does not mean that we have to stop making repairs. We still have a utility bill. We still have multiple things that we have to do in order to keep up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.