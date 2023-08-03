RailPark Rendezvous, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum's signature annual fundraising event, is returning Sept. 14 for the third year.
The event, which is for ages 21 and over, includes a cocktail hour, dinner and a show.
This year's theme is "Fire & Ice," which coincides with the "Light Up the Depot" campaign.
Proceeds from this year's event will be spent on decorating the depot for the holidays and maintenance and special projects in several areas of the RailPark throughout 2023.
"We want our annual fundraising and annual campaign to go together," said RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson. "By the time September rolls around, we want to beef up funding for that campaign."
Last year, Johnson said the rendezvous raised a net amount of $16,000.
This year's rendezvous will open with the cocktail hour at 6 p.m. inside the lobby.
"A ticket is all inclusive for signature drinks," Johnson said. "There will be an open bar and we do have some really cool fire and ice themed drinks."
Johnson said guests should arrive before the show begins so they have plenty of time to try the cocktails.
During the cocktail hour, performers from the show will wander among the guests.
Inside, there will also be a wine pull and silent auction.
After the cocktail hour, guests will head outside to the tent for the dinner buffet, catered by Your Bluegrass Kitchen, and entertainment by Beyond Wings from Nashville.
"The show itself will include a lot of fire breathing and fire eating, and also a battle with an ice queen," she said. "This is the same group we had last year, and we were amazed at how entertaining the show was. They are very talented."
Johnson said the RailPark has several fundraisers that will help with preservation efforts of the depot, including the ongoing "Light Up the Depot" campaign, with the actual lighting of the depot on Nov. 30.
She said tickets to the lighting of the depot are complimentary but limited. Sponsors and donors will receive tickets first, then tickets will be available to the public sometime around Thanksgiving.
Other fundraising events include the Unseen Bowling Green tours, with tickets being released in August for RailPark members and the weekend of Labor Day for the public, and Haunted Lantern tours, which will be held the last two weekends in October. Polar Express tickets will be available to members in October and to the general public in November.
Johnson said sponsorship opportunities for RailPark Rendezvous are still available and volunteers for the event are needed, with information about volunteer opportunities being released on social media in September.
Individual tickets to the rendezvous are $80. A reserved table of eight is available for $600 and a reserved corporate table of eight is $1,200.
The corporate table includes the company name displayed on the table and signage thanking all table sponsors at the event.
Tickets are available at https://app.donorview.com/44rz1. They may also be purchased by visiting historicrailpark.com, by visiting the RailPark at 401 Kentucky St. or by calling 270-745-7317.