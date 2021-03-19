For Tieraney McFadden, it’s a good temporary home while she’s waiting for permanent quarters to be ready.
For Jamie Johnson, it has proven to be another draw for the Historic Railpark and Train Museum, one that might spark some future changes at the Bowling Green tourist attraction.
McFadden set up shop this week for her Chopped by T business specializing in custom-made salads, chicken salad and brownies in a vacant space at the former L&N Train Depot on Kentucky Street.
“The restaurant is taking a little longer than expected, so I’m going to use the train depot for the next six to eight weeks,” said McFadden, whose business was one of the first two to receive low-interest business loans through a new Housing Authority of Bowling Green initiative called POP-UP (People’s Opportunity Program for Underserved Populations).
McFadden intends to use that $10,000 loan to move her business out of her home and into the 305 Graham Drive building that is owned by the Housing Authority and was once a branch of the Warren County Public Library.
But with that building still being renovated, McFadden has been utilizing space at the railpark as a carryout or sit-down restaurant open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and has now started making deliveries from that space.
On Wednesday, as she prepared two salads for a customer, McFadden said the move has worked well so far. “This space allows me to sell more salads per day,” she said. “With delivery only, you can only do so much. This is a great central location for the city as well as The Medical Center and Graves-Gilbert Clinic.”
Johnson, executive director of the railpark, said having McFadden’s business in the depot has been beneficial for her as well.
“It’s unusual, but it’s exciting for us,” Johnson said. “Our facility rental has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. This allows us to rent the space, and it drives traffic to the railpark. It offers something for our travelers.”
Johnson said she responded to a social media post by McFadden expressing interest in renting space while the Graham Drive location is being renovated.
“She was kinda in limbo and needed some space,” Johnson said. “We were happy to accommodate her.”
The timing was good, Johnson said, because the railpark is starting to emerge from the pandemic. The tourist attraction had cut its days of operation to Wednesdays through Sundays, but now Johnson said she is back to seven days a week.
“We’re just now getting into our spring break season,” Johnson said. “We’re seeing our tour numbers creep back up. If business stays steady, we’ll stay open seven days a week.”
And maybe those extended hours could mean a permanent restaurant presence in the future, Johnson said.
“We’re always looking for new ideas and ways to offer more at the railpark,” she said. “Having a restaurant on site has been discussed before. This might give us something to think about.”
Johnson said the railpark “managed to eke by” during the pandemic, thanks in large part to federal stimulus money. She is starting to see business pick up as COVID-19 infection rates decline and vaccinations ramp up.
“In the last 30 days we’ve been overwhelmed with phone calls for wedding showers and birthday parties,” said Johnson, who has been adding to her staff as business improves.
McFadden said she will be at the depot for six more weeks, but she isn’t sure what direction Chopped by T will take after that. She may have options other than moving into the Graham Drive site, she said.
“I’m leaning toward a food trailer,” she said. “I’m weighing the pros and cons.”
