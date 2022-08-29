The Historic RailPark & Train Museum’s signature fundraising event will return in September for the second year as RailPark Rendezvous.
Last year’s inaugural event highlighted the release of the final phase in the three-part exhibit “Railroads Go To War.” This year’s theme, “Circus Circus,” is a celebration of the release of the museum’s newest exhibit, “Circus Trains,” which will be revealed for the first time to fundraiser attendees.
RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson said the park has been conducting the fundraiser for years, but last year was when organizers coined the name RailPark Rendezvous.
“We want people to see the name and recognize that it is for the RailPark,” she said.
The rendezvous, for ages 21 and over, is scheduled Sept. 15. The RailPark is partnering with Bird Dog Whiskey for a cocktail hour beginning at 6 p.m. featuring circus-themed specialty drinks and cocktails, followed by a dinner buffet at 7 p.m.
A large tent will be set up on the front lawn, where a majority of the event will take place.
Beyond Wings from Nashville, a group of live circus performers, will entertain guests with stilt walkers, a lyra artist, singing and fire breathing.
“There will be lots of surprises with the entertainment throughout the night,” Johnson said.
A silent auction will be held in the grand lobby and guests can make their way up to the second floor for the unveiling of this year’s exhibit.
A lady wearing what Johnson describes as a champagne dress will also be located upstairs where “you can pick the cocktails directly off of her dress.”
For wine lovers, a wine pull will feature 50 bottles of wine, with one of the bottles being valued at $100.
Johnson said last year’s rendezvous was the biggest generator of revenue to date, surpassing the 2019 fundraiser record.
Proceeds from events like the rendezvous are critical for the overall operation of the RailPark, including the continued preservation of the building and the eight vintage railcars housed at the RailPark.
Operational funds are used for the circus exhibit, and proceeds will also go back to recoup the money that was spent on the exhibit, Johnson said.
In January, a year-long fundraising campaign to raise money for various projects, including $30,000 for architect fees to plan and design a future train cover, was announced, with $27,000 being raised so far.
Individual tickets to the fundraiser are $80 and a reserved table of eight is available for $600. A reserved corporate table of eight is $1,000, which includes special recognition during the event.
Tickets are available at https://app.donorview.com/mO0nr. They may also be purchased by visiting historicrailpark.com, by visiting the RailPark at 401 Kentucky St., or by calling 270-745-7317.