Bowling Green’s Historical RailPark & Train Museum is set to host two different historical showcases that focus on the successes and achievements of Bowling Green icon Pauline Tabor and women in railroading.
Both female-centered events are happening during the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, a coincidence that appeals to RailPark & Train Museum Executive Director Jamie Johnson.
“With this year being the 100th year of women’s suffrage, everything is really falling together perfectly,” Johnson said. “Both of these showcases really highlight the importance of women and how they are equal but still different from men.”
The first showcase was an exhibit unveiled Oct. 13. This exhibit is the second phase of “Railroads Go to War” which highlights “Women in Railroading” and “Rosie the Riveter.”
The first phase of this three-part exhibit was completed in 2019 highlighting the depot’s involvement with World War I and World War II.
This interactive display highlights the historical significance that women contributed to the wartime efforts and the vital role they served in the railroads.
The new and previously revealed collection can be seen at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum where, according to Johnson, these exhibits are meant to have a permanent home.
The second showcase is a program about Pauline Tabor Oct. 23m where local author Mary Lucas will talk about her book “The Madam of Six-Twenty-Seven Clay Street” which shares the true story of Tabor and her career as a madam.
“In many ways, Lucas is the last person you would expect to write this book as she is a very classy lady,” Johnson said. “But she really frames the message of Tabor’s story very well. Tabor was a single mother who was smart and resourceful. She found a way to care for her family. She was a smart businesswoman who ran her brothel cleanly.”
Event attendees will also get to view a snippet of Pauline’s appearance on “The Dick Cavett Show” from the early 1970s. Additionally, there will be time for an audience Q&A session and a book signing.
Ticket availability is limited, but single tickets are $30. To purchase tickets, visit the RailPark’s official website at www.historicrailpark.com.
“Overall, we want these attractions to showcase and shed light on what women can do instead of what they can’t do,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.