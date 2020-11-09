Bowling Green’s Historic RailPark and Train Museum will once again be hosting its 18th annual “Polar Express Storytime” event for the public on Dec. 7, 8, 9 and 10.
At the event, families will be able to hear famous holiday stories and take pictures with Santa Claus while enjoying cookies and cocoa.
While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is forcing some major changes for the event, Executive Director Jamie Johnson said the RailPark would continue to provide holiday cheer for the area.
“This is a tradition in our community,” Johnson said. “We pride ourselves on providing an experience for families without technology. There is just something magical with kids wanting to hear stories told out loud.”
“We wanted to make this event a reality,” Johnson added. “COVID-19 has taken enough away from us as it is. People are looking for that holiday spirit, and this is where they can find it. It’s also a great chance to promote learning and inspire interest in trains.”
Tickets for the event will first be made available this week for RailPark members. From Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, members may call or email ticket requests at 270-745-7317 and visitorservices@historicrailpark.com from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Non-members will be given free tickets to the event if they purchase a RailPark membership this week.
There are four different levels of membership: Train Master ($35), Yard Master ($65), Engineer ($100) and Conductor ($150).
The number of free tickets given depends on which level of membership is purchased. For example, two free tickets will be given if the Train Master level is purchased, and eight free tickets will be awarded if the Conductor level is purchased.
Johnson urges that tickets be bought as soon as possible due to the amount of tickets available being much smaller this year.
Normally, around 4,000 tickets are given out, but that will be “dramatically less” in order for attendees to properly social distance during the event.
In fact, Johnson said that there probably wouldn’t be any more tickets after this week.
In order to accurately follow health guidelines for the event, guests will be given temperature checks, are required to wear masks and story time will take place in grand lobby instead of in rail cars.
All guests will enter through the back door and be required to sanitize hands upon entry. Attendees will be assigned one table per family/group, and table numbers will be assigned at check-in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.