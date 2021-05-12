The Historic RailPark & Train Museum in Bowling Green, along with a local railroad club, will host the first-ever Depot Day at the RailPark from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature a model railroad presentation by the sHOw Modular Model Railroad Club and an opportunity to see one of the four remaining World War II-era hospital cars in the United States.
The railroad club will showcase multiple model railroad layouts throughout the museum, RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson said.
The largest layout will be inside the museum’s main lobby. The railroad club will also demonstrate how model railroad landscapes are constructed.
The hospital car is currently undergoing restoration, but it will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve nearly finished the exterior restoration,” Johnson said. “The interior restoration recently began.”
Other Depot Day activities will include a bounce house and a train ride for kids, balloon creations from the Balloon.A.Gram Company, Fluffy Puff Gourmet Cotton Candy, face painting and miniature golf. Museum guests can also access food trucks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additional Depot Day activities could be added, Johnson said.
Museum visitors will be required to wear masks inside the museum, but most of the events will be outdoors, where wearing a mask is not required, Johnson said.
Each Depot Day ticket is $5 for guests who are at least 4 years old, but members of the museum and sHOw railroad club can participate in the event for free. Children under age 4 are admitted into the museum for free as well. Food, drink and gift shop purchases will cost an additional charge.
Johnson hopes exposure to the museum exhibits will influence people to make donations, but more importantly, the event should be a memorable family-friendly experience for everyone.
“This is a great event for families to come out and do something fun,” she said.
