Officials at Bowling Green’s Historic RailPark & Train Museum recapped 2021’s successes during their holiday luncheon while showcasing a hopeful outlook.
Among highlights at last week’s event were announcements that the RailPark’s 2021 Birthday Club generated $21,000 in preserving five railcars and $98,000 in revenue was generated from all special events.
RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson said the luncheon was a chance to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments and to thank participants.
“It’s a room filled of people who care about who we are and what we do,” Johnson said. “It’s a room of like-minded people who support us. It’s like a big family reunion. We host that lunch as a way to kick off our campaign and get people excited.”
The financial support last year allowed officials to unveil the third and final phase of the “Railroads Go To War” exhibit, replace the carpet in the Towering Pine car and repair the steps on the Presidential Office car.
The goal for 2022 is to raise $50,000 in an effort to continue railcar preservation.
Johnson said a projected $30,000 of that goal will go toward hiring an architect to build a larger protective cover for the railcars. She said the RailPark has already raised $11,000 for the cover.
“To have that outpouring and have people step right up was awesome,” Johnson said. “We weren’t expecting it. These individuals wanted to be a part of covering the train.”
The other $20,000 of the $50,000 goal for 2022 will go to painting the top of each railcar with a specialized, protective coating and to general maintenance.
“As soon as we raise enough money to do any one of those things – we aren’t waiting,” Johnson said. “We are going to do it immediately.”
Local individuals and entities that played large roles in assisting the efforts of the RailPark in 2021, like Gigi’s Cupcakes, were also highlighted during Thursday’s event.
Also, Johnson said the date for this year’s annual fundraiser “RailPark Rendezvous” is set for Sept. 15 and will have a circus theme. A circus train exhibit is already in the works and will be unveiled at the fundraiser as well.
This year, there are three ways for interested individuals to help support the RailPark’s efforts.
The first is by joining the BIGTOP Club, which is limited to 30 members with each paying $1,000. Members will have their name on the newest exhibit for the next two years.
The second avenue is by joining the Ring Masters Club. This club is a monthly giving plan that allows one to commit to supporting future efforts.
Finally, the Step Right Up Club is a $25 donation made at any time that will help keep railcars open for public viewing.
“We are proud of the work we have done to continue our efforts to preserve our railcars and buildings,” Johnson said. “And most of all, we are privileged to be able to continue to share the story of passenger travel.”