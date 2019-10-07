A steady stream of moisture will keep scattered showers in the forecast this morning. As a driving cold front continues to put miles between us, the rain should diminish, while allowing for gradual clearing this afternoon and evening. It’ll be cold with areas of dense fog developing early Tuesday. The good news is that high pressure will be taking control, allowing for sunshine to accompany highs in the 70s through midweek. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: 65˚/ 52˚ Scattered AM Showers
Tuesday: 73˚/ 45˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: 79˚/ 48˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: 80˚/ 55˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: 83˚/ 60˚ Scattered PM Storms
