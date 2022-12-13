Rain through Wednesday, followed by cold, dry snap Landon Hampton WxOrNotBG.com Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clouds will be on the increase today, with widespread showers and storms slated tonight into Wednesday. A flip to a colder pattern follows. For more forecast info, see https://WxornotBG.com.Tuesday Low 35˚ / High 60˚ PM Storms LikelyWednesday Low 45˚ / High 58˚ Showers Likely Thursday Low 35˚ / High 47˚ Partly SunnyFriday Low 32° / High 42° Partly SunnySaturday Low 28° / High 37° Partly Sunny Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cloud Flip Pattern Meteorology Storm Colder Pm Shower Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBowling Green's third Chick-fil-A opens ThursdayAttorney asks off BG murder caseHarold Elston "Hal" MeiselSecurity stepped up at local schools in response to online threatBG man tied to overdose death gets 12-year sentenceElizabeth B. BlackerbyDriver dies after Warren crashHarold Elston 'Hal' MeiselService One breaks ground on new locationDanny Zoller Images Videos State News Alabama governor seeks more time to carry out executions Northern Kentucky University president to depart this month Deputy police chief in Louisville named interim chief Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues Man convicted in 2018 killing of Fort Campbell soldier National News Most small SUVs flunk updated insurance industry crash tests AP News Summary at 2:19 a.m. EST AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:19 a.m. EST Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows POLITICAL NEWS Nancy Pelosi's career chronicled in new film by her daughter Washington state couple to face Jan. 6 insurrection charges China casts long shadow over US-Africa Leaders Summit Alleged shooter outside Zeldin home indicted as part of gang Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing appears in US court Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView