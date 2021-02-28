Torrents of rain Sunday led to widespread flooding across southcentral Kentucky.
As the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the entire region though Monday morning, police reported widespread flooding of roads Sunday morning and afternoon.
A Tornado Watch was also issued Sunday for Warren, Allen, Simpson and Logan counties through Sunday night.
Rainfall totals for Sunday were first expected to reach up to 4 inches. But according to the Kentucky Mesonet site in Warren County, 3.68 inches had already fallen between midnight and 3:30 p.m.
Also hard hit was Hart County with 2.9 inches of rain in that time period, and Logan County, with 3.04 inches.
Among the flooded roadways reported Sunday was at Fairview Plaza in Bowling Green, a notorious location for cars to get stalled in floodwater.
While most of the heavy rain was expected to end Sunday, there is a chance for more precipitation early this week.
According to the WxOrNotBG forecast, there is a chance for more scattered showers Tuesday night as a weak disturbance moves through.
