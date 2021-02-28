Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky... Barren River at Bowling Green affecting Warren County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued this evening. && The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Barren River at Bowling Green. * From this morning until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Action stage is 26.0 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 27.1 feet early Tuesday morning. It will fall to 13.6 feet and then begin rising early Thursday afternoon then rise again. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Parks begin to flood. Most of Thomas Landing and Weldon Peete Park flood. &&