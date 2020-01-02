The new year will soon bring a new chicken finger restaurant to Bowling Green.
Raising Cane's, a Louisiana-based fast-food chain specializing in chicken fingers, is making progress on its building on Campbell Lane and should have the eatery open within the next three months.
"They're under roof and should start work on the inside soon," said Bowling Green Realtor Andy Shultz, a partner in the Campbell Lane 5 LLC that developed the property at 1777 Campbell Lane. "I don't have a definite progress report, but I think they'll be able to open it in the first quarter of 2020."
That 2.06-acre tract was home to the Animal Hospital and the adjacent Sikes Tire, but both were demolished in early 2019 to make room for a Raising Cane's location and a Valvoline Instant Oil Change business.
Shultz said the Valvoline location should be open in the first quarter as well.
Shultz said in March that Raising Cane's management had been wanting to open a store in Bowling Green for a while.
"This will be a great location," Shultz said.
Tommy Sikes, director of marketing for the Raising Cane’s locations in Kentucky, confirmed the restaurant chain is eager to open its newest location.
"We’re excited about Bowling Green," Sikes said. "We know it’s a growing town. We’ve had it on our radar for some time.”
Bowling Green was also attractive to Raising Cane’s because of the presence of Western Kentucky University, Sikes said. The chain was started in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., near the Louisiana State University campus, and has set up shop in a number of college towns since then.
Raising Cane's has Kentucky locations in Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro, Georgetown and Richmond.
“The bread and butter of the brand is to be around universities,” Sikes said. “Having a university brings a lot of energy to the town.”
From that start in Louisiana, Raising Cane's now has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states, as well as Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with multiple new restaurants under construction.
Raising Cane’s concentrates strictly on chicken finger meals, including crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and Texas toast. It has been ranked third in the Sandelman & Associates research firm’s ranking of the nation’s top quick-service restaurant chains, trailing only Cafe Rio Mexican Grill and Chick-fil-A in the survey of customer satisfaction.
“People have really taken a liking to the brand,” Sikes said. “Others have bigger menus, but our concentration on a few items allows us to do one thing and do it really well.”
Sikes said the restaurant should employ more than 50 people, including part-timers.
