Mirsad Ramic, a Bowling Green resident accused of traveling to Syria and joining the Islamic State of Iraq, will remain jailed while his federal criminal case on terrorism charges is pending, a judge ruled.
Ramic, 33, is charged in a U.S. District Court indictment with providing material support and resources to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Prosecutors allege that Ramic, a Bosnian natural who became a naturalized American citizen, was radicalized and traveled to Turkey in 2014 with two Saudi Arabian nationals who had attended Western Kentucky University, then paid cash for plane tickets to a Turkish border city before making their way into Syria.
The federal government claims it has evidence proving that Ramic received training from and fought on behalf of ISIS, including statements from witnesses, social media posts and pictures of Ramic with weapons.
Ramic’s attorney, federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf, sought to have Ramic released on bond, arguing that Ramic could reside with his sister in Bowling Green and that his sister’s family could coordinate their work schedules so that Ramic would not be in the apartment unsupervised.
In a Jan. 23 order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl ordered that Ramic remain detained, saying that Ramic presented too much of a flight risk to be released on bond.
Brennenstuhl’s order referenced testimony from Ramic’s sister, Mirmesa Ramic, at a detention hearing earlier in January, in which she said she was prepared to act as a third-party custodian and ensure that her brother complies with bond conditions.
Mirmesa Ramic also testified that she had little relationship with her brother after she moved out of her mother’s home, and had no prior knowledge of Mirsad Ramic’s travels to Yemen in 2010 and Turkey in 2014.
“While his sister appeared honest and sincere in her testimony, it is abundantly clear that there is no close family relationship between the siblings,” Brennenstuhl said in the order. “She had no knowledge of his plans to join ISIS or that he had left the country for that purpose on two occasions. What she does know about the case appears to be the information the FBI provided her in the course of its investigation. This is too tenuous a relationship to constitute a meaningful tie to the United States ... Moreover, notwithstanding his sister’s good intentions, there is no indication that either she or her husband could exercise meaningful authority over Ramic so as to prevent him from absconding.”
The judge also cited evidence that Ramic used “alias identities and fraudulent identification ... to travel internationally using subterfuge” as a rationale to detain Ramic.
Wendelsdorf responded on Monday, filing a motion to revoke the detention order and requesting a hearing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.
Wendelsdorf said that Brennenstuhl’s determination that Ramic’s sister was an unsuitable third-party custodian for Ramic was “fundamentally flawed and transparently incorrect.”
“She is motivated by family responsibility, not familial love or affection,” Wendelsdorf said in his filing of Mirmesa Ramic. “She is a substantial, law abiding, long time productive member of the Bowling Green community and will not violate the laws of her country or the orders of the court.”
Mirsad Ramic is without a passport and financially unable to travel outside the country, and home detention except to travel to and from work form some of several conditions allowing Ramic to be free on bond, Wendelsdorf said.
Also, Ramic’s family would be subject to a “very substantial bond” as a condition of Ramic’s release from jail.
“She is not going to bring down financial ruin upon herself, her husband and her two children for the defendant’s benefit,” Wendelsdorf said. “She will enforce the court’s conditions and immediately report any violation.”
Wendelsdorf has filed a separate motion to dismiss the charges against Ramic, arguing that the criminal charges brought against him by U.S. authorities are based on the same allegations of conduct that led to Ramic’s arrest, conviction and imprisonment in Turkey for nearly seven years on criminal charges there, thereby subjecting him to double jeopardy.