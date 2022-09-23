A Bowling Green man is accused of having improper sexual contact with his former foster child, and a detective testified that law enforcement has looked into similar allegations brought by another juvenile who used to live with him.
Marlon Renay Jackson, 50, was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police on charges of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and third-degree rape.
Jackson’s case was referred to a grand jury Friday following a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
KSP Detective Jonathan Johnson testified at Friday’s hearing that police were contacted May 31 regarding similar allegations against Jackson that were investigated in Metcalfe County.
Johnson said in that instance a juvenile had been living with Jackson and his wife as a foster child when her sister found inappropriate text messages on her phone.
In Warren County, a 16-year-old juvenile who had been living with Jackson as a foster child reported that prior to being removed from the home she was in a sexual relationship with Jackson, Johnson said.
Johnson testified that the 16-year-old was interviewed July 28 at Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, during which she disclosed that Jackson had sex with her at least three times a week since she began living with him in April.
The juvenile reported having video footage of a sexual encounter on her phone, which she provided to detectives.
Johnson said Jackson was identified in the video by a distinctive tattoo on his stomach.
Jackson’s wife described the tattoo seen in the phone recording as being the same one that appears on Jackson’s stomach, Johnson said.
Police attempted to interview Jackson, who declined to give a statement without an attorney present, according to Johnson.
Jackson remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
