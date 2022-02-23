The case against a Bowling Green man accused of raping a juvenile in his care was referred Wednesday to a grand jury.
Justin Rosado, 30, was arrested Feb. 14 on charges of first-degree rape, incest and first-degree strangulation. He appeared Wednesday in Warren District Court for a preliminary hearing.
Questioned by Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Clark, Detective Vedad Hadzikadunic of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement became aware of the allegations against Rosado after the alleged victim disclosed them to a school counselor Feb. 11.
The allegations were then brought to Deputy John Clark, who supervises the county’s school resource officers, and an investigation was started by the sheriff’s office.
The juvenile was taken to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.
During the interview, authorities heard allegations that Rosado had been engaged in a pattern of behavior with the juvenile over the past two years that began with him making statements of a sexual nature before gradually escalating to non-consensual sexual contact.
Hadzikadunic testified that the juvenile reported that the most recent incident occurred Feb. 3.
The juvenile also recalled being awakened on one occasion by Rosado taking pictures of the juvenile on his phone and on another occasion two years earlier when Rosado sexually assaulted the juvenile until his then-girlfriend came into the juvenile’s room where it was alleged to have taken place.
Rosado gave a statement to police in which he denied anything illegal happened, Hadzikadunic said.
Questioned by Rosado’s attorney, Steve Thornton, Hadzikadunic testified that the juvenile had been in therapy with Rosado for two years and had not made any allegations of abuse to the therapist during that time.
Hadzikadunic also testified that a neglect complaint made by the juvenile prior to Rosado’s arrest was investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and found to be unsubstantiated.
Hadzikadunic said a medical exam was performed on the juvenile and the case remains under investigation.
Rosado continues to be held in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
