A grand jury will consider the case of a Bowling Green man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
Dillon Cade Bailey, 24, was arrested July 15 by the Bowling Green Police Department on a charge of first-degree rape.
The arrest resulted from an investigation into a July 2 incident in which a woman reported being sexually assaulted at her apartment after she and Bailey left a downtown bar together.
Warren District Court Judge Kim Geoghegan found probable cause to bind the case over to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
BGPD Officer Josh Yoebstl testified that the alleged victim contacted police July 15 and recounted that she and Bailey saw each other at Hilligan’s. The officer testified that the two had friends in common.
The woman said she left as the bar closed early July 2 and that Bailey followed her to her car.
The two drove to her apartment, where they watched TV for a while and then she said she planned to go to bed. She said she asked Bailey whether he would be staying there or leaving, and Bailey told the woman he was staying, Yoebstl said.
When she left the bathroom after preparing for bed, the woman saw Bailey with his shirt off in her bed, which “she thought was very weird,” Yoebstl said in court.
“She was laying there trying to go to sleep,” Yoebstl said. “Bailey was kissing her on the neck and trying to pull down her pants and she said to him multiple times to stop.”
The woman said Bailey eventually pulled her pants to the side and penetrated her for a few seconds, according to Yoebstl.
An arrest citation said the woman asked Bailey to stop and he did not.
Bailey left the apartment the next day after messaging a friend to pick him up.
Yoebstl said Bailey and the woman exchanged texts the next day, beginning with Bailey texting, “I’m sorry if you felt pressured or anything, that was my mistake and I’m feeling pretty guilty about it.”
The woman texted in response, “I felt I made it clear by asking you not to take off my pants.”
Replying to that, Bailey texted, “I apologize and I just need to learn from my mistake, take care.”
Yoebstl said Bailey then sent another message: “I definitely misread the situation and I’m sorry I made you feel uncomfortable, that’s definitely the last thing I wanted to do.”
A few days later, the woman experienced symptoms of what she believed was a urinary tract infection, which was confirmed by a doctor, Yoebstl said.
An arrest ciation said the woman was on her period at the time of the incident, and the tampon had been shoved inside her.
Yoebstl testified that the woman delayed contact with police due to being scared.
Asked by Warren County Assistant Commonewalth’s Attorney James Simpson about the woman’s demeanor while reporting the incident, Yoebstl said she was “very distraught and upset.”
“I could tell from my training and experience that something traumatic happened,” Yoebstl said. “She was sobbing uncontrollably.”
Yoebstl interviewed Bailey, who told police as he left the bar he remembered the woman winking at one of his friends and saying she was going to take care of him.
The arrest citation said Bailey told police that he and the woman kissed at her apartment and she did not tell him to stop during intercourse.
Yoebstl testified Wednesday about showing Bailey the exchange of text messages.
“(Bailey) just said that he sees why that would look bad,” Yoebstl said in court.
Bailey reportedly told the officer that he got scared after receiving the text from the woman.
“He said he had apparently seen guys get in trouble for this before,” Yoebstl said.
Under cross-examination from Bailey’s attorney, Christopher Davenport, Yoebstl said the woman acknowledged having one or two beers at the bar, but the officer could not say whether she was drunk on the night in question, or otherwise physically helpless or incapacitated.
Yoebstl also said he had no physical evidence in the case at the time and that Bailey and the woman knew each other prior to the night in question.
Court records indicate Bailey was released Wednesday from the Warren County Regional Jail after posting a $25,000 cash bond.
