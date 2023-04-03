A man accused of illegal sexual contact with a 16-year-old in his care saw his criminal case go to the grand jury on Friday.
Alex Andrew Martin, 38, of Bowling Green, is in custody in Warren County Regional Jail on two counts of third-degree rape and one count each of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
The charges were brought against Martin last month following an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified Friday at a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that the 16-year-old had been placed in Martin's home as a foster child on July 28, 2022 and lived there until Sept. 21, 2022, when she was removed after an overdose and transferred to a Louisville facility to receive mental health treatment.
Dillon said the juvenile later disclosed that she and Martin had a sexual relationship that began soon after she was placed in the home and continued until she was removed.
The juvenile reported that Martin would provide her with marijuana and disclosed that Martin had a groin injury that made intercourse difficult, Dillon said.
The alleged victim also told authorities that Martin would have her put on a diaper and urinate on herself before sex and she was concerned that he had impregnated her, Dillon said, adding that she later learned she was not pregnant.
BGPD detectives interviewed Martin on March 16 after he had been arrested in a separate case.
"Martin denied any sexual activity with the juvenile who was in the home at the time," Dillon said.
Detectives asked Martin if any of his DNA would be connected to the alleged victim in any way, and Dillon said Martin responded there would be no connection other than the juvenile using a sex toy that belonged to him.
Another witness during the case confirmed Martin's groin injury and said that he often made inappropriate remarks about the juvenile, Dillon said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Martin is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $25,000 cash bond.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.