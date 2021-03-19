The case involving a man accused of sexually assaulting another resident at an assisted living facility will be heard by a grand jury.
Raymond Keown, 87, of Bowling Green, appeared Friday over videoconference for a preliminary hearing in his case.
Keown was arrested Feb. 23 on a charge of first-degree rape after staff at Morningside Assisted Living of Bowling Green called the Bowling Green Police Department to report an apparent sexual assault.
BGPD Detective Eric Stroud testified that police were called around 10 a.m. Feb. 23.
A Morningside staffer reported hearing a woman scream for help from her room and went inside to find the woman partially seated in a recliner with her pants partially removed, and Keown standing in front of the recliner with his pants open, Stroud said.
The staffer reported seeing something on the ground near the two people that was later determined to be a sex toy. The woman was observed to be bleeding and what appeared to be blood was also found on the sex toy and on Keown's hands, Stroud said.
Keown was interviewed by the BGPD in the presence of two relatives with power of attorney.
"(Keown) stated he was walking down the hallway and heard the woman yelling for help, and he went into the room and saw her in the same position as staff reported," Stroud said.
The woman, who Stroud said was 90 years old and incapable of consent due to living with "a very severe case of dementia,” was treated for injuries, and police collected DNA samples from her and Keown for further forensic analysis.
"When we interviewed her at The Medical Center, she didn't remember anything that happened," Stroud said under questioning from Keown's attorney, Alan Simpson.
Keown was arrested following his police interview and was lodged in Warren County Regional Jail on the first-degree rape charge. He was released shortly afterward on a partially secured $10,000 bond.
Stroud testified that Morningside employees told police they helped the woman with her breakfast on the morning of the incident and then got her into a recliner, and she was last seen taking a nap around 8:30 a.m.
Talking to police, a staffer recalled seeing Keown walking down the hallway near the area of the woman's room before the incident was reported, Stroud said.
Employees also reported that sex toys had previously been mailed to the facility for Keown, but the woman was not known to keep anything like that in her room, Stroud said.
Questioned by Simpson, Stroud said the woman gave her account of what happened immediately after Morningside employees intervened, but had no memory of events a couple hours later at the hospital.
Warren District Judge John Brown found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury, although Simpson argued that the woman's ability to testify at a possible trial may be in question because of her dementia.
"The alleged victim may not be capable of giving credible testimony," Simpson said during the hearing. "I don't know if she's going to be a competent witness under the rules of criminal procedure."
Commented